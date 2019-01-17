Rox Sign Four Infielders for 2019 Season

January 17, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox today announced the organization has signed four infielders for the 2019 Northwoods League season.

Those players include infielders Reid Bourque (McNeese State), Adam Lopez (San Diego), Josh Falk (South Dakota State) and Jackson Cluff (BYU).

Bourque, a Louisiana native, is entering is sophomore year at McNeese State University this season. In 2018, Bourque appeared and started in 56 games for the Cowboys, ending the year with a .267 batting average. He recorded 54 hits, four doubles, a team-high two triples, three home runs and 25 RBI during the season. Before attending McNeese State, Bourque attended Sam Houston High School, where he ranked No. 10 in the state of Louisiana at shortstop by Perfect Game. He earned All-State and All-District honors while playing all four years at Sam Houston.

Lopez, a California native, is entering his junior season at the University of San Diego this season after spending his first two collegiate years at Southwestern Community College. While at Southwestern, he appeared in a total of 83 games over two years, finishing with a career batting average of .341 with 110 hits, 52 runs scored, 26 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 61 RBI. In 2018 alone, Lopez tallied a .350 average, leading the team in runs scored (38), doubles (14), home runs (six) and RBI (35).

Falk, a Minnetonka native, is in his redshirt sophomore season at South Dakota State University in 2019, appeared in 48 games for the Jackrabbits a season ago. Starting in 47 of those games, Falk tallied a batting average of .286, which ranked fifth on the team. He also recorded 54 hits, 28 runs scored, a team-high 11 doubles, six home runs and 30 RBI. Before his time at South Dakota State, Falk spent a season at Gulf Coast State College in Florida, where he recorded five home runs and 21 RBI before transferring to join the Jackrabbits. While at Minnetonka High School, he earned all-section honors his junior and senior seasons, finishing his high school career with a .380 average and nine home runs.

Cluff, a Georgia native, is in his sophomore season at Brigham Young University in 2019. In his career with the Cougars, Cluff appeared in 42 games, tallying a batting average of .284. He has recorded 19 hits, 16 runs scored, five doubles, one triple and 10 RBI. Prior to his time at BYU, he attended Rocky Mountain High School, where he lettered three times in baseball and earned All-State honors during his senior season.

Field Manager Augie Rodriguez and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the upcoming season. To date, the Rox have eight players signed for the 2019 season.

Name Position(s) College

Ryan Davis* Outfielder/Infielder Georgetown University

Gus Steiger* Infielder/Outfielder South Dakota State University

Hance Smith* Right-Handed Pitcher/Catcher University of California-Berkeley

Justin Wick* Left-Handed Pitcher Creighton University

Jackson Cluff Infielder Brigham Young University

Reid Bourque Infielder McNeese State University

Josh Falk Infielder South Dakota State University

Adam Lopez Infielder University of San Diego

*Returning player from 2018

The Rox will open their eighth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2019. The Rox home opener is Saturday, June 1 at 7:05 p.m., featuring post-game fireworks presented by Coborn's. To view and download the full 2019 Rox schedule, click here. For more information regarding this release, 7-Game Packs, season tickets or partial season ticket packages for the 2019 season, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.