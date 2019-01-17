Tom Carty Named Field Manager of Green Bay Booyah

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are pleased to announce the hiring of Tom Carty as the team's field manager as it enters a new era at Capital Credit Union Park for the 2019 season.

Carty is entering his third season on the LIU Brooklyn coaching staff as pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. The LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds are coming off a 31-26 season, in which they won the Northeast Conference Tournament and received an automatic bid to an NCAA Regional.

Carty comes to the Booyah with an impressive resume at the collegiate level, having spent extensive time as a head coach, recruiting coordinator, and pitching coach during his career. A native of Milledgeville, Georgia, Carty spent nine successful seasons as the head coach at Georgia College prior to his current post at LIU-Brooklyn. While at George College, he was responsible for overseeing a program that grew to become a powerhouse at the NCAA Division II level. During his near-decade as manager of the Bobcats, Carty compiled a 311-169 coaching record and .648 winning-percentage including three regular season titles and two Peach Belt Tournament titles. The team also advanced to seven NCAA Division II Tournaments during his tenure and finished third in the nation at the Division II World Series in 2010 with a 42-17 record. He was named the 2010 Peach Belt and NCBWA Region Coach of the Year in 2010 for his efforts.

"The level of success Tom Carty's teams have achieved throughout his career speaks volumes to his leadership," said Booyah Vice President John Fanta. "Tom is well connected and respected in the college ranks for his keen recruiting ability, attention to detail, and ability to build relationships with his players. I look forward to having him lead our team going into this new era at Capital Credit Union Park and in the community this summer."

Prior to becoming the head coach at Georgia College, Carty spent four seasons at Marshall University where he was recruiting coordinator and pitching coach. He has also had stops at North Carolina State where he was the Director of Baseball Operations and at West Chester University and Montgomery County Community College where he spent time as an assistant coach. Carty is a graduate of Gwynedd Mercy College with a bachelor's degree in history.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to manage the Green Bay franchise this summer," said Booyah field manager Tom Carty. "I have thought about managing in the Northwoods League for the past few years and after speaking with John Fanta, assistant GM Austin Hansen, and ownership, Booyah Baseball was the perfect fit. I'm looking forward to bringing in a strong roster, coaching staff and my family to experience a summer of great crowds at the new Capital Credit Union Park. I am also eager to get to know the community and compete for a Northwoods League Championship."

The Green Bay Booyah open up the season on Tuesday May 28th at 7:05 in Traverse City, Michigan. Capital Credit Union Park will host the first Booyah home game on Saturday June 1st at 7:05.

