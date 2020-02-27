Rox Sign a Gopher & Crimson Tide Player to 2020 Roster

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today the organization has signed two additional players for the 2020 season. Those players include pitcher/infielder Sam Ireland (University of Minnesota) and infielder Logan Keller (University of Alabama).

Ireland is playing in his freshman season as a right-handed pitcher/infielder at the University of Minnesota. He has appeared in six games for the Gophers this season, including two appearances on the mound. In three innings pitched, Ireland has struck-out four batters. Prior to the University of Minnesota, the Highlands Ranch, Colorado native was twice named the Class 5A Player of the Year in Colorado. Prep Baseball Report rated him the top first baseman and number three overall player in the state of Colorado during his senior season.

Infielder Logan Keller will join the Rox following his freshman season at the University of Alabama. Out of high school, the Longwood, Florida native was ranked the 43rd best shortstop nationally and 35th overall player in Florida by Prep Baseball Report. In 2019, he earned first team all-conference honors and was named to the all-academic team every season during his high school career.

In total the Rox now have eleven players signed for the 2020 season. Field Manager Augie Rodriguez and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the upcoming season.

Name Position

Will Anderson Left-Handed Pitcher

Jordan Barth Infielder

Tyler Finke Infielder/Outfielder

Sam Ireland Right-Handed Pitcher/Infielder

Logan Keller Infielder

Cody Kelly Catcher

Jack Kelly Catcher

Cam Kline Right-Handed Pitcher

Trevor Koenig Left-Handed Pitcher

RJ Martinez Left-Handed Pitcher

Blake Stelzer Right-Handed Pitcher

The Rox will open their ninth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2020. The Rox home opener is Friday, May 29 at 7:05 p.m., featuring post-game fireworks presented by Coborn's. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2020 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

