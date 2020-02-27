Rafters Announce Derek Jones Benefit Concert at Witter Field

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Country Music Singer and National Recording Artist Derek Jones will headline a benefit concert for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight at Witter Field on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020. This will be the first concert held at Witter Field since 2014. Gates open at 6pm and music will start at 7pm. SouthBound will be the Opening Act, followed by Derek Jones at 8pm.

Derek Jones is an up-and-coming country star that headed to Nashville from Hartford, Indiana in 2010. After completing his service to our country in the United States Navy from 1999-2003, Derek picked up a guitar and never looked back. With his distinctive signature-vocals and a music style that's country-rock with an outlaw lifestyle, he has captivated audiences around the world while sharing the stage with Billy Ray Cyrus, Charlie Daniels, Trace Adkins, Dwight Yoakam, Jo Dee Messina, Joe Nichols, Alabama, Shooter Jennings and many more. Parade Magazine reviewed Derek's live show and boasted, "With gritty, grizzled powerhouse vocals, bold songwriting talent and a dynamic live show, Derek Jones continues breaking the mold as a new artist."

In 2018, he released his album "Pray", which reached No. 1 on Amazon and No. 7 on iTunes charts. Nashville Music Guide gave "Pray" a glowing review, stating, "Pray is everything we love about country music. Featuring the topics of America, church, drinking, and heartbreak... Every song on the album is what you would expect to hear from an A-list country artist."

General Admission tickets are $10 presale and $15 the day of event. VIP tickets are available for $50 and include:

- Access to the VIP area in front of the stage

- Pre-show food buffet

- Three beverage tabs

- Signed VIP laminate

- Pre-show Meet & Greet with Derek Jones

VIP's are allowed early access at 5pm for the Meet & Greet and food buffet. VIP tickets will be limited and are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Tickets are on sale now! They can be purchased by going to Rafterstickets.com and entering the ticket code JONES for general admission tickets or JONESVIP for VIP tickets.

Ticket proceeds will go to benefit the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. Never Forgotten Honor Flight Alumni that wear their jackets or shirts from their flight will receive a free pre-show meal courtesy of the Rafters with their ticket.

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight is a Wausau based organization that was formed in November 2009. Their goal is to fly veterans from Central Wisconsin who served during World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam eras to Washington, D.C. allowing them the opportunity to visit the memorials built in their honor. The Never Forgotten Honor Flight has flown over 3,600 veterans from numerous eras within our region.

"This concert will be the first of many exciting special events at Witter Field in the near future" said Andy Francis, General Manager for the Rafters. "We are also very excited to continue to grow our relationship with the Never Forgotten Honor Flight and help fund more flights."

B's Tap House, High Gear Promotions and NRG Media stations, including Y106.5 and Big Cheese 107.9, have joined the efforts to promote the concert. NRG Media will hold a Derek Jones interview and ticket giveaways, as well as announce additional information as the concert approaches.

The Rafters Home Opener is slated for 6:05pm on Wednesday, May 27th against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. For more information on the different ticket packages visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit Historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

