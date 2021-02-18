Rox Seek Applications for $2,000 Youth Softball Equipment Grant

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are excited to announce the organization is accepting applications for the "Share the Glove" Youth Equipment Grant Program in conjunction with the Northwoods League Foundation.

The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding more than $50,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through 22 Share the Glove grants to be awarded this Spring. Each grant, with an approximate retail value of over $2,000, will include a set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), ten gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and a bucket of practice balls.

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. There will be (11) baseball grants and (11) softball grants awarded throughout the Northwoods League affiliates. St. Cloud has been chosen to award one of the softball grants for the 2021 season. The softball grant includes:

- (1) Set of Catcher's Gear (helmet, chest protector, shin guards, mitt)

- (8) Batting Helmets

- (10) Fielding Gloves (8 right, 2 left)

- (1) Bucket of Softballs

- (6) Bats (1-27", 2-28", 2-29", 1-30")

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met to be eligible to receive the grant:

- The organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3).

- The organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization.

- The organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

How will grant applications be accepted and awarded?

The St. Cloud Rox will be accepting grant applications from youth softball organizations (ages 9-12) within Central Minnesota. The application deadline is Friday, April 30th. The Northwoods League Foundation will make the final determination on the awarding of grants. Grant recipients will be notified by May 25th.

To apply for the "Share the Glove" youth softball grant click here.

The 2021 season presented by Fleet Farm will be the Rox tenth season of Northwoods League baseball. The home opener is Friday, June 4th presented by Coborn's. There will be post-game fireworks. Get a complete game schedule here.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2021 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

