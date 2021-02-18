Booyah to be Re-Named for Four Sunday Home Games in 2021

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Greatest of all time. Sometimes abbreviated and referred to as the G.O.A.T. The phrase is one that resonates deeply with residents of the Greater Green Bay Area, in the state of Wisconsin, and across the country. This community is defined by its rich history, pride, hard work, loyalty, and traditions. Since 1919, countless legends have walked the tundra. Sunday's in Green Bay are for the G.O.A.T.S!

To pay tribute to the history of excellence held dear to this place, the Green Bay Booyah are announcing they are changing the team name for each of their four Sunday home games in 2021 to the Green Bay G.O.A.T.S.

The team has unveiled a new look jersey, pinstripe pants, and hat for these four occasions. The numbers on the jerseys pay tribute to some of the most legendary athletes to call Green Bay home. Imagine hearing the Capital Credit Union Park public address announcer call out 'Now batting #4, #15, #66, #92, etc.'

"This community is such a special place, and its history means so much to so many people," said Booyah Vice President & General Manager John Fanta. "We are in a unique position being the only Northwoods League affiliate that shares a sports scene with as rich of a history as Green Bay and what Sundays mean to the community. We can't think of a better way to pay tribute to the history of excellence than by celebrating the traditions of Sundays during our season."

Along with the new name and uniforms, the team will present a couple extra surprises to coincide with the name change. Plans include a goat bobblehead donning a #13 jersey, a nod to the number of championships that have come home to Titletown. Information on the bobblehead and availability will be released at a future date. Following the final Sunday home game on August 8th, fans will have the opportunity to place bids on the jerseys during a silent auction held at the ballpark and online.

G.O.A.T.S merchandise is available online now via pre-order at the Team Apparel Fan Shop at www.booyahbaseball.com. Fans looking to buy tickets to any of the four Sunday G.O.A.T.S games this summer, can do so now buy purchasing the G.O.A.T. ticket package, also known as the Fleet Farm Flex Pack. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

