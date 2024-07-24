Rox Represented Well at Northwoods League All-Star Game

MANKATO, MN - Four St. Cloud Rox players took part in the 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Game, held at ISG Field in Mankato on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha), Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi), Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University), and Kaden Pfeffer (St. Cloud State University) each took the field in Rox uniforms. Phil Brennaman (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) also represented St. Cloud on the Great Plains roster.

Higdon started the game as the designated hitter and two-hole hitter for the Great Plains team. He struck an opposite-field single for the Plains' first hit in the first inning, finishing the game 1-for-3. Bishop played all nine innings in the seventh spot, starting at second base before sliding over to third halfway through the game. He took a walk at the plate and started a double play that ended the top of the eighth inning.

On the mound, Jaenke pitched part of the third inning, recording two outs. Pfeffer worked the fourth and fifth innings, holding the Great Lakes scoreless in two-thirds of an inning.

Higdon also competed in the Home Run Challenge for the Great Plains, where he hit 10 home runs.

As a team, the Rox (33-21) will return to action by hosting the Minot Hot Tots for a two-game series that starts on Thursday, July 25th at 6:35 p.m. Thursday's game, presented by CentraCare M Physicians Orthopedics, will feature a baseball glove giveaway to the first 500 kids. Friday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch, presented by Opatz Metals & Rolloffs, will feature Friday Night Fireworks. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

