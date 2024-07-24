MoonDogs Blitz Honkers10-3

The Honkers fell 10-3 at Mayo Field on Wednesday to Mankato.

The MoonDogs started off hot, plating three runs in the first. Later in the game Ty Rumsey hit two three-run home runs in back-to-back innings out of the nine hole.

Grant MacArthur hit an RBI double in the second inning and Mattie Thomas homered in the ninth.

With this loss, Rochester is now 10-9 in the second half and is 1.5 games behind Thunder Bay. They will host Waterloo in a doubleheader tomorrow night, first pitch for game one is at 5:05.

