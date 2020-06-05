Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation Announce Virtual Teachers-Of-The-Month Recipients

ST. CLOUD, MN--June 5, 2020. The St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation, in conjunction with the St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club and corporate partners at Marco, Wells Concrete, CLA and BankVista, today announced the five (5) winning names from the recent "Virtual Teachers-of-the-Month Award" that was a special online promotion held during the month of May.

Parents of students from K-12 grade level schools throughout Central Minnesota were encouraged to nominate their child's favorite teacher that inspired them while at home through fun and unique virtual teaching lessons. The following teachers were chosen to each receive a $500 Gift Card from the Rox Foundation to use for classroom supplies in the fall.

* Carol Mead, Kindergarten - Mississippi Heights Elementary, Sauk Rapids-Rice, MN

* Maria Winkels, Kindergarten - Avon Elementary School, Avon, MN

* Jennifer Lucken, 1st Grade - Madison Elementary School, St. Cloud, MN

* Stephanie Stang, 1st Grade - Avon Elementary School, Avon, MN

* Charles Miller, 9th Grade - St. John's Preparatory School, Collegeville, MN

"Teachers are real-life superheroes. They educate, encourage and support students of all ages and their work and impact extends far beyond the boundaries of the classrooms in schools. The Rox Foundation was thrilled to be able to honor and recognize a few of our area educators during these very unprecedented times," said Jim Loria, Chief Administrator for Project S.A.V.E.

There were a total of 50 online nominations submitted for the Virtual Teachers-of-the- Month Award over a three-week period. The entries came from 15 different cities in the Central Minnesota market area.

