Flickertails Set 2020 Roster

June 5, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mandan Flickertails News Release





The Mandan roster is presented by Frontier Precision. The Flickertails are a Northwoods League (NWL) baseball team created just for the summer of 2020 to compete against the Bismarck Larks and Bismarck Bull Moose. The Larks' front office runs the new Flickertails organization.

"The Flickertails will be housed in Mandan, fed in Mandan and will proudly represent the Mandan community," John Bollinger, Larks general manager said. "Mandan fans can show their support by attending games with their family or business, cheer them on and wear the Mandan Flickertails logo proudly."

The Flickertails roster was recruited and will be coached by the Thunder Bay Border Cats, a fellow NWL team. The Border Cats field manager Mike Steed will lead the Flickertails 30-man roster. There are 24 Division l players, five Division ll players and one NJCAA player on the roster.

"The Northwoods League continues to be a top development league," Steed said, "and that will continue this summer as a majority of our roster will be playing in a very competitive and safe environment at the home of the Bismarck Larks."

One of the highlights of this roster is the outfielder entering his sophomore year at Yavapai College, Damone Hale. Perfect Game ranked him the 64th overall player and 13th best outfielder in the country for the class of 2019. Prior to the shortened NJCAA season, Hale had three triples, eight walks and ten RBI in 19 games.

A familiar face in the NWL, Nico Tellache is returning for a second season. At the University of Oregon, the left-handed pitcher finished 4-1 and struck out 39 batters in 32.1 innings with a team-high six saves placing him in the top five in the Pac-12.

The Flickertails will begin the season on June 15 against the Bismarck Larks at 7:05 p.m. All games will be played at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the priority list to get first access to single game tickets. Learn more at larksbaseball.com.

Full Player list here:

Pitchers (16)

Clark Candiotti - St. Marys (CA) University

Brain Craven - Davidson College

Jason DeCicco - Eastern Illinois University

John Farley - Eastern Kentucky University

Nick Hill - Nicholls State University

Connor Langreder - Northern Illinois University

Blake Petty - University of Alabama - Birmingham

Mason Philley - University of Arkansas - Monticello

Patrick Pridgen - University of Oregon

Lucas Reid - Nova Southeastern University

Ben Schoneman - Colorado School of Mines

Tyler Strechay - West Virginia University

Trysan Vrieling - Gonzaga University

John Wilson - Old Dominion University

David Wylie - Azusa Pacific University

Justin Zamora - West Texas A&M University

Catchers (3)

Adam Dapkewicz - Georgetown University

Cole Elvis - University of California - Berkeley

Collin Hopkins - Indiana University

Infielders (6)

Jake Hansen - University of Cincinnati

Sterling Hayes - Creighton University

Jackson Loftin - Sam Houston State University

Noah Matousek - Morehead State University

Ben Rushing - University of Central Florida

Cam Sibley - Northwestern State Louisiana

Outfielders (5)

Jeff Elkins - Northwestern State Louisiana

Damone Hale - Yavapai College

Jack Krause - Bowling Green State University

Raheem Salmon - Stetson University

Jared Wegner - Creighton University

Staff (4)

Mike Steed

Joey Gamache

Brendan Kelly

Kyle MacKinnon

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.