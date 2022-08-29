Rox Complete 10th Straight Winning Season, Win 50 Games in Back-To-Back Seasons.

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox finished the 2022 season with a 50-20 record and became the first team in Northwoods League 29-year history with consecutive 50-win seasons. The 2022 Rox season also marked the tenth consecutive season with a winning record.

The Rox reached the playoffs once again after winning their fourth straight half in the Great Plains West, dating back to the 2019 season. St. Cloud won the first half with a 25-8 record to start the season. The Rox followed up their great first half with 25 wins in the second half as well.

Plenty of records were broken during the 2022 summer for St. Cloud as players etched their names into the history books. John Nett broke two different team records, the most runs scored and most walks in a single season. Nett scored 78 times, breaking the previous record by over 20 runs, and walked 68 times on the season. Nett hit .352 this summer while posting the best on-base percentage in the Great Plains Division at .495. Nett was named the Rox Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season.

The Rox awarded two co-pitchers of the year in 2022, starter Hunter Day and closer Chase Grillo were both honored. Day broke the Rox single-season record for wins with an 8-0 record during the regular season. Grillo was the best closer in the Northwoods League, recording 13 saves this summer, which was also a team record.

Finally, Charlie Condon (Georgia) shattered the record for RBI's in a single season, driving in 71 RBI's in total this summer. Condon became the first Rox player with more than 70 RBI's in team history. He also won the MVP award in the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game, the second straight Rox player to take home that title after Rox infielder Otto Kemp took home the honor in 2021.

The 2022 season was presented by Fleet Farm. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2023 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

