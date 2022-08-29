Former Kalamazoo Growler David Hensley Debuts with the Astros

Rochester, Minn. - Former Kalamazoo Growler David Hensley made his Major League debut for the Houston Astros on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Hensley is the 303rd former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Hensley, who played collegiately at San Diego State University, played for the Growlers in 2016. He was drafted in the 26th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Astros.

In 2016 with the Growlers, Hensley played in 35 games and hit .200 with one home run and five doubles. He drove in 13, stole four bases and scored 11 times.

Hensley began his professional career in 2018 with the Quad Cities River Bandits of the Lo-A Midwest League. In 63 games he hit .209 with four home runs, two triples and 11 doubles. He drove in 20, scored 24 times and stole two bases.

Hensley started the 2019 season with the River Bandits and then was promoted, after 80 games, to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers of the Hi-A Carolina League. Between the two clubs he hit a combined .260 with six home runs, 46 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

In 2021 Hensley spent the entire season with the Corpus Christi Hooks of the AA Central League. He played in 105 games and hit .293 with nine home runs, 25 doubles and three triples. He scored 54 times, drove in 51 and stole 11 bases.

Prior to his call-up to the Astros, Hensley had appeared in 104 games with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys of the AAA Pacific Coast League. He was hitting .298 with 10 home runs, 57 RBI and 20 stolen bases. In his Major League debut against the Orioles, Hensley started the game at shortstop and went 0 for 3 at the plate.

