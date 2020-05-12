Rox Announce Virtual Teachers-Of-The-Month Award

St. Cloud, MN: To honor Central Minnesota teachers during these very unprecedented times, the Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation, the St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club and corporate partners Marco, Wells Concrete, CLA and BankVista, have teamed up to promote a special "Virtual Teachers-of-the-Month Award."

Five (5) teachers from Central Minnesota schools will be chosen to each receive a $500 gift card to use for classroom supplies. Parents of students from K-12 grade levels are encouraged to nominate their child's favorite teacher that continues to inspire them while at home through fun and unique virtual teaching lessons. Nominations for this new award will be accepted up through May 31, 2020 through www.stcloudrox.com.

Award recipients will be announced Friday, June 5th. Nomination forms and additional information can be found at https://northwoodsleague.com/st-cloud-rox/teachers-of-the-month/

