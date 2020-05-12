Outfield Bolstered by New Signings

May 12, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Battle Creek Bombers announced three new outfielders joining the roster for the 2020 season.

This roster update is powered by Eaton.

OF Zach Gardiner, 6'0", (L/R) Freshman, Marshall

In his shortened freshman season at Marshall, Zach made nine starts in 13 games while hitting for a .167 average over 36 at-bats. His most successful night at the plate came against Akron where he tallied two hits and a stolen base.

Zach is a native to Ontario, Canada and grew up a two-sport athlete playing hockey as well. He played travel baseball with Toronto Mets before starting his collegiate career at Marshall.

OF Justin Van De Brake, 6'0", (R/R) Junior, Washington State

In his shortened debut season with the Washington State Cougars, Justin hit for a .333 average recording 19 RBI on 19 hits. Justin most notably hit a pair of grand slams in back-to-back series to jumpstart his PAC-12 career.

Before transferring to Washington State, Justin attended Tacoma CC (Wash.). With TCC, Justin hit for a .398 average to compliment his 25-game hitting streak. He received First Team All-American honors.

Justin hails from a baseball family in Yakima, Washington. Both his father, Kevin, and his brother, Jace, played collegiately for Loyola Marymount and Gonzaga, respectively.

OF Zac Granger, 6'2", (R/R) Junior, Akron

Zac saw just five at-bats through three appearances in 2020 with the Akron Zips. Defensively, he posted a perfect fielding percentage recording two putouts in a hosting of Urbana.

He spent two seasons at Lackawanna College before making the move to Akron. With Lackawanna, he posted an astounding .477 average en route to being the regional runner-up. Zac most notably has tremendous arm strength - all the tools to gun a runner at third base all the way from right field.

Zac's a two-sport athlete - lettering twice in in high school with the basketball team - and a native of Elmira, New York.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 12, 2020

Outfield Bolstered by New Signings - Battle Creek Bombers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.