Rox Announce Changes to Their Project S.A.V.E. Foundation

November 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST. CLOUD, MN -The St. Cloud Rox announced today a complete rebranding of their Project S.A.V.E. Foundation, renaming the charitable marketing arm of the baseball club now as the Rox Community Foundation.

Coinciding with the name change, the Rox also created a brand-new logo for the Foundation and completely refreshed its website (www.roxcommunityfoundation.org). The mission and goals for the Rox Community Foundation will remain the same going forward, which is to support youth-related activities and programs that positively affect the lives of children throughout the communities of Central Minnesota.

Project S.A.V.E. was originally formed in March of 2019 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation that supported youth in sports, arts, volunteerism, and education initiatives. The Rox Community Foundation will remain a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation. In the first five years of operation, the Foundation raised over $300,000 for area charities and youth programs and has been awarded the Northwoods League Community Program-of-the-Year in each of the past two seasons (2022 & 2023).

"We believe the Project S.A.V.E. Foundation has impacted the Central Minnesota community immensely since its inception in 2019. As the Foundation has evolved, we wanted a name that reflects the community more. The entire Rox organization is very proud of the Rox Community Foundation and are excited about the future and impact it will continue to have on improving the lives of kids in our community," said Rox Community Foundation Board Member and Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner.

For more information about this release please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or email info@stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.