Holiday Rummage Sale Set for December 1st & 2nd

Menomonee Falls, WI - The Chinooks annual Holiday Rummage Sale is set to take place on Friday, December 1st (9:00am to 6:00pm) and Saturday, December 2nd (9:00am to 2:00pm). The Holilday Rummage Sale will be at the team office in Menomonee Falls (N83 W13280 Leon Road).

We will be hosting our biggest merchandise sale of the season with 50% off most items. Our popular grab bags will also be available for purchase in which every grab bag is different. Each bag will feature two ticket vouchers to a 2024 home game, a bobblehead, a Chinooks hat, and one other promotional item. Also back this year, will be our Bobble Board game. New for 2024, we will also be selling mystery bobbleheads.

Don't forget, our Holiday Package is currently available for purchase and can also be purchased at the holiday rummage sale. For $25, you receive two ticket vouchers to a 2024 Chinooks home game and a exclusive Chinooks winter hat, a $50 value.

On Saturday, everyone's favorite fish, Gill, and the man from the North Pole himself, Santa, will be at the Chinooks offices for photos from 10:00am to 12:00pm. We will also be providing a complimentary lunch (while supplies last) on Saturday from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

We look forward to seeing Nook Nation at our Holiday Rummage Sale and Lunch with Santa event!

