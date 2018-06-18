Rox Announce Addition of Loria to Front Office

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox, 2017 Northwoods League Champions, announced Monday the organization has added Jim Loria to its front office.

Loria will join the Rox front office in June as the Corporate & Community Partnerships Director.

"Jim Loria is one of the best of the best in the sport marketing world. We are extremely excited and fortunate to have Jim join the Rox. Having him be a part of our team in a newly created position will take Rox Baseball to even a higher level in the community and at the ballpark," Rox co-owner and vice president Scott Schreiner said. "I first met Jim when I worked in the United State Hockey League and in my opinion he could have been the USHL Executive of the Year every year. His creativity and passion in working with corporate partners and the community is unmatched."

Loria is a 40-year veteran in the business of sports team management having worked in the Western Canada Junior Hockey League, the United States Hockey League, National Hockey League, Independent Minor League Baseball for the American Association and Indoor Football League.

Most recently, Loria has worked the past four years with the Sioux Falls (SD) Storm of the IFL. With the Storm, he served as the team's Director of Corporate Partnerships & Community Development. During this time, the Storm was chosen the IFL Community Team of the Year in each of Loria's first three seasons. The club established records for charitable fundraising events that served as a benefit for many Sioux Falls area charities and local families in need.

Loria was also instrumental with helping launch the Sioux Falls Stampede franchise in the USHL back in 1999 and served as the club's top business leader up through 2013. During this time, the Stampede were twice honored as the USHL's Organization of the Year in 2002 and 2006 and became the first-ever sport franchise nominated by the South Dakota State Chamber of Commerce for the prestigious APEX Business Excellence Award in 2002. They were also chosen by the Argus Leader Newspaper as Best in Business for Community Outreach three times chosen The Local Best for Area Entertainment five times in a vote conducted by LocalBest.Com.

Loria has three years of experience working in Minor League Baseball and was part of the Sioux Falls Canaries' front office from 2010-2012 when the franchise was then known as the Pheasants and operated in the American Association.

Loria was the recipient of the 2007 Distinguished Sales & Marketing Award given annually by the Sioux Falls Sales & Marketing Executives (SME) Club. He was also previously honored as Executive of the Year in the Western Canada Junior Hockey League and International Hockey League.

Loria and his wife, Wendy, are the proud parents of three daughters: Jaimee, Cali and Nikki.

