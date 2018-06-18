Five Run Inning Pushes Larks to Victory on the Road

LA CROSSE, WI- The Bismarck Larks bats came alive in Sunday night's ballgame to clench a 8-4 victory over the La Crosse Loggers. This was game four of the road trip for the Larks. The team is headed home with a 12-8 record after splitting with Rochester and La Crosse. The Larks are now in third place in the Northwoods League Standings.

Cruz Daddario started on the mound for the Larks and pitched efficiently through five innings, allowing three runs: one in the second, third and fourth innings. Daddario struck out five batters and walked one batter, earning himself the win on the mound.

Bismarck had a big inning in the top of the sixth when they scored five runs, three of them coming from one swing of the bat from Matt Warkentin. Warkentin's three run home run put the Larks up 5-3.

The Larks added three insurance runs in the ninth inning, to go up 8-3. La Crosse pushed across one run in the bottom of the ninth to make it an 8-4 game.

The Larks won by a score of 8-4 and are now 12-8 on the season. The larks will take on Wilmar in the first of a two-game set on Tuesday, June 19th. The first is scheduled for 7:05PM.

