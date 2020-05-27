Rox Announce 2020 Season Readiness Plan

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox have developed a 2020 Season Readiness Plan that includes modifications to the capacity and seating within the ballpark, and changes to procedures used in the stadium. The goal of the Rox is a safe return to baseball as soon as possible. The 2020 Season Readiness Plan can be found here.

We want to sincerely thank our fans, players, and all the personnel who make the Rox such an important part of Central Minnesota. We look forward to safely getting together as soon as possible.

The Rox will open their ninth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2020. For more information regarding this release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

