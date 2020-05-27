NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Free Ballpark Lunch Today

May 27, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release

Unfortunately, the 11th season Home Opener at the Bee Hive has been delayed...However, today is the day to come out to the ballpark to enjoy a ballpark style meal!

Swing on in to the ballpark and enjoy a complimentary Stinger dog, chips and drink from 11-1 pm today at Bill Taunton Stadium courtesy of J.D. Kreps Financial Group and the Stingers!

The boxed lunch will be available as a curbside pick-up (please enter north entrance of the parking lot) and you'll receive a freshly grilled lunch, while supplies last.

See you today for lunch!

