Rox Add Four to 2020 Roster

March 10, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today the organization has signed four additional players for the 2020 season. Those players include pitchers Trent Schoeberl (University of Minnesota) and Gabriel Sequeira (Texas Wesleyan) and infielders Grant Vera (Kent State) and Kevin Jimenez (New Mexico State).

Schoeberl is currently in his freshman season at the University of Minnesota. He has appeared in four games this season, making two starts on the mound. In 13.2 innings pitched, he has a 3.29 earned run average. Out of high school he was ranked by Perfect Game as the third best right-handed pitcher and fifth overall playing in the state of Minnesota.

Sequeira, a left-handed pitcher, is in his junior season at Texas Wesleyan. He has thrown 35.1 innings in seven games this year. Sequeira has posted a 2.55 earned run average while tallying 66 strike outs and only 12 walks.

Vera is a sophomore infielder at Kent State. He has started all 14 games for the Golden Flashes this season he has 10 base hits including two doubles.

Jimenez is a sophomore infielder at New Mexico State. In 16 games this season, he has a .288 batting average with four doubles and a triple. Jimenez has 19 runs scored and eight runs batted in on the season.

In total the Rox now have fifteen players signed for the 2020 season. Field Manager Augie Rodriguez and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the upcoming season. For a complete list of the current Rox roster please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

The Rox will open their ninth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2020. The Rox home opener is Friday, May 29 at 7:05 p.m., featuring post-game fireworks presented by Coborn's. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2020 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.