Mallards Sign Two from NCAA Tournament Teams

March 10, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Mallards have signed two players from teams that participated in the 2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. Outfielder Ben Harris (Georgia) and catcher/infielder Dalton Rushing (Louisville) will be bringing their talents to Madison this summer.

Harris, a 6-foot-1 left-handed hitting sophomore, was a highly regarded two-way recruit out of Georgia in 2018, ranking as the 17th best left-handed pitching recruit in the nation according to Perfect Game. In 2017, Harris was one of 40 prep players selected to participate in the Under Armour All-American Showcase played at Wrigley Field. Harris transferred from Virginia prior to the 2020 season and will not see any action for the Bulldogs this season due to NCAA transfer rules but will be able to showcase his talents for the first time this year in Madison.

Rushing, a 5-foot-11 freshman swinging from the left side of the plate, was a 2-time All-State player coming out of Brighton High School and hit a blistering .491 with 27 extra base hits and 46 RBIs during his senior season. He was the 102nd overall recruit in the nation according to Perfect Game and a Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year finalist in 2019. Rushing is hitting .238 through 15 games, with three doubles and two RBI's in Louisville's 2020 campaign. Louisville starts a two-game series against Chicago State, today at 3:00PM.

The Mallards will kick off their 20th anniversary season and their 20 Summers of Wiener celebrations on May 26, taking on the Wisconsin Woodchucks at the Duck Pond. Single game tickets go on sale on April 25. Book your group outing today by calling 608-246-4277 or emailing info@mallardsbaseball.com.

