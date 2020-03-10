Dock Spiders Add Four Including Waupun Graduate

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are excited to announce the signings of four more additions to the 2020 roster. Drew Behling (Minot State), Stephen Sewruk (Benedictine), Jack Surin (Benedictine), & Tyler Stokes (Cumberland University) will all be joining the Dock Spiders' squad this summer.

Behling, a 2017 Waupun High School graduate, is entering his first season at Minot State University. While at Waupun High School, he started on Varsity for 3 seasons and was named the 2016 ECC Player of the Year. He currently posts a .324 batting average with 2 home runs and 8 RBIs at Minot State University.

Sewruk, a sophomore pitcher, is entering his second season at Benedictine University. He started 9 games as a Freshman. He posted a 3.40 ERA, while striking out 5 batters, and finishing the season with a 5-0 record.

Surin, a junior catcher, is entering his third year at Benedictine University. He's posted a career batting average of .250 and is a perfect 14 for 14 in stolen bases during his collegiate career.

Stokes, a junior, is entering his first season at Cumberland University. He plays both second base and outfield. Before transferring to Cumberland, he attended Cerro Coso CC, where he hit .408 with 7 home runs and 44 RBIs.

