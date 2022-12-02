Rowdie's Home Plate Holiday Returns on Saturday, December 17

INDIANAPOLIS - From one holiday gathering to the next, the Indianapolis Indians' lovable mascot Rowdie is ready to welcome his biggest fans to Victory Field once again for Rowdie's Home Plate Holiday presented by Riley Children's Health. The event, set for 8 AM-12 PM on Saturday, Dec. 17, includes a pancake breakfast, photo opportunity with Rowdie dressed as Santa Claus and ornament decorating. Tickets can be purchased here.

Admission for children ages 14 and under is $20 and includes a 2023 Knot Hole Kids Club membership. Adult tickets are $5. One (1) pancake breakfast and one (1) ornament are included in the price of the ticket.

"Rowdie's Home Plate Holiday has been a huge success in bringing family and friends together to create holiday memories," said Kim Stoebick, Indianapolis Indians director of marketing. "On top of meeting Rowdie dressed as Santa Claus, decorating ornaments and enjoying a pancake breakfast, this offseason event delivers Rowdie's biggest fans the best stocking stuffer of all - spring training and baseball season are near."

Pancakes will be served to each attendee with many toppings available. Complimentary coffee, hot cocoa, water and milk will be served at the home plate bar within the Elements Financial Club. No additional concessions will be available.

The Hot Corner Gift Shop will be temporarily relocated upstairs with a pop-up location in the Elements Financial Club. A ticket representative will also be available to discuss options for holiday gifts like flex plans, while also allowing children ages 14 and under to pick up their 2023 Knot Hole Kids Club membership.

Limited free parking will be available beginning at 7:45 AM. Enter the Victory Field parking lot on the west side of the stadium at the Washington/Maryland entrance before proceeding through the guest relations entrance for elevator access to the Elements Financial Club. The event is indoor and will go on rain, snow or shine.

The Indians open their 2023 season on March 31 at Victory Field. Full season, half season and mini plans are now on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

