Holiday Season Brings Jumbo Shrimp's 10 Days of Giving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating the holiday season with 10 Days of Giving, the club's annual two-week promotion that awards memorabilia and experience-based prizes for 2023 home games. This year's rewards include watching fireworks from the field, a custom Jumbo Shrimp jersey, game-worn Jumbo Shrimp jersey, 2022 team-signed baseball, 2023 season parking pass, the opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch and other various Jumbo Shrimp experiences.

Each weekday from Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 16, a random winner will be selected daily and announced on www.jaxshrimp.com, the Jumbo Shrimp's Facebook page and the club's @JaxShrimp Twitter feed.

All fans who have purchased (with a deposit or paid in full) any of the following packages for the 2023 season presented by FIS will be automatically entered in each daily prize drawing:

Full Season Tickets

Weekender Plus Plan

Weekender Plan

Fireworks Plus Plan

Fireworks Plan

Fans may purchase any of the above of the Jumbo Shrimp's 2023 packages by calling (904) 358-2846. Each daily drawing will include entries up to 5 p.m. of the given day.

The 2022 "10 Days of Giving" schedule (Dec. 5-16) is as follows:

Day 1 - Monday, Dec. 5 - Free 2023 Season Parking Pass

Day 2 - Tuesday, Dec. 6 - $100 Loaded Ticket Food & Beverage

Day 3 - Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Ceremonial first pitch (Valid mutually agreed upon date, must be a Tuesday-Thursday game)

Day 4 - Thursday, Dec. 8 - 2022 team-signed baseball

Day 5 - Friday, Dec. 9 - Two suite tickets to watch the Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Dec. 16 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Day 6 - Monday, Dec. 12 - Watch fireworks from the field

Day 7 - Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Game-worn Jumbo Shrimp jersey

Day 8 - Wednesday, Dec. 14 - $100 Shopping Spree to the VyStar Credit Union Souvenir Store

Day 9 - Thursday, Dec. 15 - Customized Jumbo Shrimp jersey

Day 10 - Friday, Dec. 16 - Free Jumbo Shrimp Suite (Valid on mutually agreed upon date prior to the start of the season, must be used on a Tuesday-Wednesday game. Food is not included.)

Each daily drawing includes entries up to 5 p.m. of the given day.

