Holiday Season Brings Jumbo Shrimp's 10 Days of Giving
December 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating the holiday season with 10 Days of Giving, the club's annual two-week promotion that awards memorabilia and experience-based prizes for 2023 home games. This year's rewards include watching fireworks from the field, a custom Jumbo Shrimp jersey, game-worn Jumbo Shrimp jersey, 2022 team-signed baseball, 2023 season parking pass, the opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch and other various Jumbo Shrimp experiences.
Each weekday from Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 16, a random winner will be selected daily and announced on www.jaxshrimp.com, the Jumbo Shrimp's Facebook page and the club's @JaxShrimp Twitter feed.
All fans who have purchased (with a deposit or paid in full) any of the following packages for the 2023 season presented by FIS will be automatically entered in each daily prize drawing:
Full Season Tickets
Weekender Plus Plan
Weekender Plan
Fireworks Plus Plan
Fireworks Plan
Fans may purchase any of the above of the Jumbo Shrimp's 2023 packages by calling (904) 358-2846. Each daily drawing will include entries up to 5 p.m. of the given day.
The 2022 "10 Days of Giving" schedule (Dec. 5-16) is as follows:
Day 1 - Monday, Dec. 5 - Free 2023 Season Parking Pass
Day 2 - Tuesday, Dec. 6 - $100 Loaded Ticket Food & Beverage
Day 3 - Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Ceremonial first pitch (Valid mutually agreed upon date, must be a Tuesday-Thursday game)
Day 4 - Thursday, Dec. 8 - 2022 team-signed baseball
Day 5 - Friday, Dec. 9 - Two suite tickets to watch the Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Dec. 16 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Day 6 - Monday, Dec. 12 - Watch fireworks from the field
Day 7 - Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Game-worn Jumbo Shrimp jersey
Day 8 - Wednesday, Dec. 14 - $100 Shopping Spree to the VyStar Credit Union Souvenir Store
Day 9 - Thursday, Dec. 15 - Customized Jumbo Shrimp jersey
Day 10 - Friday, Dec. 16 - Free Jumbo Shrimp Suite (Valid on mutually agreed upon date prior to the start of the season, must be used on a Tuesday-Wednesday game. Food is not included.)
Each daily drawing includes entries up to 5 p.m. of the given day.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from December 2, 2022
- Indianapolis Indians 2022 Season Recap - Indianapolis Indians
- Holiday Season Brings Jumbo Shrimp's 10 Days of Giving - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Tickets for Opening Day & April & May to Go on Sale Sat. 12/10 with Winter Wonderland at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Rowdie's Home Plate Holiday Returns on Saturday, December 17 - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Holiday Season Brings Jumbo Shrimp's 10 Days of Giving
- Savannah Bananas Announce Additional Game at 121 Financial Ballpark for 2023 Banana Ball World Tour
- Very Shrimpy Christmas Presented by the Law Offices of Ron Sholes and Fun 4 First Coast Kids Set for December 10
- Jumbo Shrimp Reveal 2023 Home Game Times
- 121 Financial Ballpark to Host USA v England Black Friday World Cup Soccer Watch Party