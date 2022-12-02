Tickets for Opening Day & April & May to Go on Sale Sat. 12/10 with Winter Wonderland at Polar Park

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will make single game tickets available for Opening Day and April & May earlier than ever at the 2nd annual "WooSox Winter Wonderland" at Polar Park Saturday, December 10, and online at WooSox.com.

The free event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. will be open to the public and will offer a variety of holiday-themed activities and gifts. Single Game Tickets as well as Mini Plans will be available in the DCU Club throughout the event. Again in 2023, ticket prices begin at $8 and $9.

"We are eager to provide colorful WooSox ticket coupons that go under the tree for children to open on Christmas morning," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "We are also looking forward to yet another event that will bring families to the Canal District, particularly at Christmastime."

Opening Day March 31, 2023, will be the earliest a Red Sox Triple-A team has ever begun a season. The WooSox will face the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A, New York Mets) at 4:05 p.m., with UniBank Fireworks concluding the evening.

Families can take their Christmas card photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on the main concourse near Section 13, with the baseball field acting as a picture-perfect backdrop. While youngsters wait to meet Santa, they can play games and participate in holiday karaoke as portable heaters provide warmth.

WooSox mascots Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, and Roberto the Rocket will also sign autographs and take photos.

Fans have a wide variety of options on the ticket menu:

Home Plate Field Box ($29 per ticket)

First/Third Base Field Box ($25 per ticket)

Worcester Wall ($23 per ticket)

Third Base Reserved ($17 per ticket)

Drink Rail ($15 per ticket)

Concourse High Top Tables (sold in tables of 4, $14 per ticket)

Rocky's Bridge ($12 per ticket)

Simply Orthodontics Berm ($10 per ticket)

WooSox Loop - SRO ($9 per ticket)

Yaz (WooSox Loop - SRO for Youth, Military, Seniors) ($8 per ticket)

For $84, fans can purchase a limited-edition "WooSox Stocking Stuffer Package," a WooSox stocking filled with two tickets to Opening Day, a lapel pin, a face tattoo set, a pencil, a decal, a plushie, and a Polar Park mug. Fans seeking additional seats for Opening Day can purchase separate tickets concurrently. Stockings will be sold in the Gate D lobby outside of the WooSox Team Store, which will be open and well-stocked with the club's holiday merchandise line.

Several suites will offer a holiday-themed activity, such as writing letters to Santa, cookie decorating, ornament decorating, and other arts and crafts. Fans are also invited to vote in the Inaugural Door Decorating Competition, featuring nine doors of private suites. Ballpark fare, libations, and other beverages, including hot chocolate, will be available for purchase in the DCU Club.

