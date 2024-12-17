Rowdies Announce Charly as New Apparel Partner in Multi-Year Agreement

December 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today that Leon, Mexico-based soccer brand CHARLY as the club's Official Apparel Partner ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season.

The new, multi-year partnership kicks off an exciting season for the Tampa Bay Rowdies as the club celebrates its 50th Anniversary in 2025. Additionally, as the club's apparel partner, CHARLY will outfit the Rowdies youth development programs, Little Rowdies and Junior Rowdies.

"As we embark on a historic 2025 season celebrating our 50th anniversary, we're excited to begin a new partnership with CHARLY," said Tampa Bay Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "We're eager to unveil our new custom kits in the new year, which will pay homage to our club's roots. Working with an apparel partner as creative and innovative as CHARLY will allow us the opportunity to develop kit designs that reflect not just the Rowdies rich history, but also the unique culture and vibrancy of the Tampa Bay region in the future."

The Rowdies will unveil a new primary and secondary kit ahead of the 2025 season. Fans can also expect a third, alternate kit to be unveiled this summer. Additionally, CHARLY will create a new merchandise line of Rowdies clothing and activewear available to purchase before the start of the 2025 season online via The Bay Republic Team Store.

"We are honored that the Tampa Bay Rowdies have chosen us as their new apparel partner entering their 50th anniversary season," said Sports Marketing Director Mauricio Rodríguez Vallejo. "We look forward to the kits debuting on the pitch and the fans getting their hands on our unique designs."

CHARLY, headquartered in León, Mexico, is the official apparel partner for the United Soccer League, and Mexico's Liga MX and the kit provider for five Liga MX clubs, including León, Pachuca, Atlas and Santos Laguna. In the U.S., the brand currently works with Oakland Roots and Soul SC, Ozark United FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and has outfitted San Diego Loyal and Memphis 901 FC.

