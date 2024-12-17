Orange County SC Announces the Signing of San Clemente Born Forward Tristan Trager

Orange County SC today confirms the signing of forward Tristan Trager for the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. The 25-year-old forward returns home to Orange County to strengthen the forward group after providing double digit goal contributions in 2024.

"It feels amazing to be signing with Orange County SC, I don't think any other words could describe it," Trager said. "I grew up playing on the fields around the stadium, so it's amazing to be back here close to family. I think Danny [Stone] did a great job turning things around and Orange County is a team that creates a lot of chances for their forwards and has Championship DNA. I'm excited to get to work."

A San Clemente native, Trager most recently completed his third professional season with Monterey Bay F.C. in 2024. He scored eight goals and provided two assists across 22 matches played in all competitions. It was his second professional season of double digit goal contributions.

"We are delighted to bring Tristan back home to OC!" OCSC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Peter Nugent said. "He is a proven goalscorer within the league and will complement our group of forwards perfectly."

Trager has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 55 matches across all contributions in his first two professional seasons with Atlanta United 2 and the Charleston Battery. Prior to turning pro, Trager played collegiate soccer at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. He played his youth club soccer at Strikers FC here in Irvine, and now becomes an inspiration for Strikers players and other youth players in Orange County.

Per team and league policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

Transaction Details

Orange County SC signs forward Tristan Trager, December 2024

Name: Tristan Trager

Pronunciation: TRIS-tuhn TRAY-gr

Position: Forward

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 159 lbs

Born: August 28, 1999

Hometown: San Clemente, CA

Previous Club: Monterey Bay F.C. (USL Championship)

Social Media: @ttrages on Instagram and X/Twitter

