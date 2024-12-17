Phoenix Rising Signs Ghanaian Playmaker Hope Avayevu

December 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC has signed 22-year-old attacking midfielder Hope Kodzo Avayevu, pending league and federation approval and receipt of his P-1 Visa. Avayevu, known for his vision and playmaking abilities, joins Rising after stints with Ventura County FC and North Texas SC, where he made a name for himself as a dynamic offensive force.

"Hope is a talented player I've had the pleasure of working with before. He's a creative player with exceptional quality who will excite our fans with goals and assists. My staff and I are eager to help him reach his full potential, which will, in turn, help this organization achieve success," said Phoenix Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah.

Born in Accra, Ghana, Avayevu began his professional journey with North Texas SC in 2021 after impressing during an international scouting program. He quickly established himself as a standout player, registering 11 goals and 19 assists in 68 matches over three seasons. His performances earned him recognition as one of the league's top young players.

Avayevu's versatility allows him to excel in multiple offensive roles, consistently showcasing his ability to orchestrate attacks and create opportunities by exploiting defensive gaps. At Ventura County FC in 2024, Avayevu further demonstrated his playmaking talents, contributing key moments for his team.

"I'm honored to join Phoenix Rising and embrace the opportunity to compete with a club that has such ambitious goals," said Avayevu. "Having worked with Coach Pa in Dallas, I know his high expectations and how he motivates players to excel. This is the ideal environment for me to grow and contribute, and I'm excited to bring my creativity and passion to the field. I look forward to making our fans proud as we work toward achieving great things together."

Avayevu's signing underscores Phoenix Rising's commitment to adding high potential, attacking talent as the club builds for the 2025 season.

Hope Avayevu: By the Numbers

- 68 professional appearances from 2021-2024

- 11 goals and 19 assists across multiple competitions

- Signed the longest contract in USL League One history in 2021

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Hope Avayevu

- Name: Hope Kodzo Avayevu

- Position: Attacking Midfielder

- DOB: October 19, 2002 (22)

- Born: Accra, Ghana

- Former Club: Ventura County FC

- Height: 5-6

- Weight: 140

