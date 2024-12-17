FC Tulsa Welcomes Back Edwin Laszo Ahead of 2025 Season
December 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - Midfielder Edwin Laszo is set to return to FC Tulsa ahead of the 2025 season.
Laszo, 25, enters his second season with the club after logging 21 appearances (20 starts) this past season. A native of Colombia, he logged two goals and one assist to pair with a team-best 45 tackles won in 2024.
He led the club in Team of the Week starts this past season, notching selections in Week 5, 22 and 25 - netting Goal of the Week 22 honors for a long-range screamer against San Antonio FC. The spectacular goal has landed Laszo as a finalist for USL Championship Goal of the Year, with voting available here.
Prior to his time in Tulsa, Laszo placed two appearances in the Bulgarian Cup and 18 appearances in the efbet Liga. He also competed with Torino Primavera for the 2017/2018 season when the club won the Coppa Italia Primavera Title.
FC Tulsa's full squad will take shape in the coming weeks as additional returners and signings are announced.
Current 2025 FC Tulsa Roster
Forwards: Kalil ElMedkhar
Midfielders: Edwin Laszo
Defenders: Owen Damm, Arthur Rogers, Harvey St Clair
Goalkeepers: Johan Peñaranda, Michael Creek
FC Tulsa Roster Moves Powered by Guerra Sáenz Immigration Attorneys
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 17, 2024
- Orange County SC Announces the Signing of San Clemente Born Forward Tristan Trager - Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC's Kenneth Hoban Receives Proclamation from the City of El Paso - El Paso Locomotive FC
- FC Tulsa Welcomes Back Edwin Laszo Ahead of 2025 Season - FC Tulsa
- Rowdies Announce Charly as New Apparel Partner in Multi-Year Agreement - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Phoenix Rising Signs Ghanaian Playmaker Hope Avayevu - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Welcomes Back Edwin Laszo Ahead of 2025 Season
- Johan Peñaranda Named Finalist for USL Championship Save of the Year
- FC Tulsa Announces Return of Harvey St Clair Ahead of 2025 Season
- FC Tulsa Announces Return of Michael Creek
- USL Expands Jägermeister Cup, Launches First Interleague Competition Created by a Domestic Soccer League