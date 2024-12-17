FC Tulsa Welcomes Back Edwin Laszo Ahead of 2025 Season

December 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - Midfielder Edwin Laszo is set to return to FC Tulsa ahead of the 2025 season.

Laszo, 25, enters his second season with the club after logging 21 appearances (20 starts) this past season. A native of Colombia, he logged two goals and one assist to pair with a team-best 45 tackles won in 2024.

He led the club in Team of the Week starts this past season, notching selections in Week 5, 22 and 25 - netting Goal of the Week 22 honors for a long-range screamer against San Antonio FC. The spectacular goal has landed Laszo as a finalist for USL Championship Goal of the Year, with voting available here.

Prior to his time in Tulsa, Laszo placed two appearances in the Bulgarian Cup and 18 appearances in the efbet Liga. He also competed with Torino Primavera for the 2017/2018 season when the club won the Coppa Italia Primavera Title.

FC Tulsa's full squad will take shape in the coming weeks as additional returners and signings are announced.

Current 2025 FC Tulsa Roster

Forwards: Kalil ElMedkhar

Midfielders: Edwin Laszo

Defenders: Owen Damm, Arthur Rogers, Harvey St Clair

Goalkeepers: Johan Peñaranda, Michael Creek

