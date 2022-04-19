Round Rock Takes Series Opener over Albuquerque 3-2

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (9-4) rallied for a 3-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (5-8) in Tuesday evening's series opener at Dell Diamond and extended their winning streak to five games.

Round Rock reliever RHP Ryder Ryan (1-1, 2.25) earned his first win of the year following 2.0 innings out of the bullpen in which he allowed only one earned run and tallied three strikeouts. Albuquerque RHP Jake Bird (0-1, 4.50) was tagged with the blown save loss after allowing two runs on five hits and collecting three punchouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

After Albuquerque starter RHP Dillon Overton faced the minimum in the first inning, Round Rock 1B Sherten Apostel launched his first home run of 2022. The 385-foot shot landed in the home bullpen in the second inning to give the Express a 1-0 lead.

Express starter RHP A.J. Alexy entered the fifth with a no-hitter still intact. He retired the first two Isotopes batters, but SS Taylor Snyder sent the first pitch he saw onto the left field berm and tied the game at one.

The home runs continued in the seventh inning when Albuquerque 1B Carlos Perez went after the first pitch of the frame from RHP Ryder Ryan and gave the Isotopes their first lead of the night at 2-1.

The Express rally quickly began in the home-half of the seventh inning. Three consecutive singles from Apostel, SS David Wendzel and C Yohel Pozo tied the score at two as Pozo drove home Apostel and moved Wendzel to second. A fielder's choice from 2B Nick Tanielu then moved Wendzel to third. After 3B Ryan Dorow was retired, CF Bubba Thompson came up with a crucial two-out bunt hit to score Wendzel and give the E-Train a 3-2 lead.

Express RHP Jesus Tinoco worked around two Isotopes baserunners for his second save of the season as he induced two fly balls and snagged a six-out save.

E-Train Excerpts:

Starter RHP A.J. Alexy's five innings and seven strikeouts were both season-highs. After he issued a walk in the second inning, he retired the next 10 Isotopes he faced.

CF Bubba Thompson extended his hitting streak to nine games with his bunt single in the seventh inning.

Playing for the first time since opening night two weeks ago, 1B Sherten Apostel returned with a bang, going 2-for-4 as he hit a home run and a single.

RF Zach Reks recorded Round Rock's first triple of the season. Entering the night, the Express were the only team in the Pacific Coast League without a triple this season.

Express C Yohel Pozo went 3-for-3 and earned his first multi-hit game of the season. He's the fifth Express player to have three or more hits in a game this year.

Tuesday night's time of game clocked in a 2:17, which is the shortest nine-inning contest since June 19, 2021 when Round Rock and Oklahoma City played 2:16.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque play for game two at Dell Diamond on Wednesday with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch. Express RHP Cole Winn (0-0, 1.13) is slated for the Education Day start against Isotopes RHP Matt Dennis (1-1, 7.00).

