Isotopes Lose Pitching Duel to Round Rock, 3-2

April 19, 2022







Round Rock, TX - Two solo home runs in the fifth and seventh innings gave the Isotopes a 2-1 lead but two runs in bottom of the seventh lifted Round Rock to a 3-2 victory in game one of the series Tuesday night at Dell Diamond.

The win snaps Albuquerque's five-game winning streak at Dell Diamond, dating back to last year.

Taylor Snyder ended A.J. Alexy's no-no with his first homer of the season in the fifth inning, a solo shot, tying the game, 1-1.

Two innings later, Carlos Pérez blasted a solo shot, his third of the year, to give the Topes a 2-1 lead.

Overall, the Topes managed just five hits on the night. Ryan Vilade, Scott Schebler and Brian Serven all tallied singles.

Dillon Overton fired 6.0 innings of one run ball. The lefty allowed just four hits and one homer while fanning five.

Jake Bird pitched the seventh and eighth innings, allowing the tying and go-ahead runs in the deciding seventh.

Topes Scope:

- Snyder's solo shot was his first blast since Oct. 2, 2021, at Sacramento. - The last time Overton pitched at least 5.0 innings in back-to-back starts in MiLB was Aug. 25 and Aug. 31, 2019, in two-straight starts against Sacramento, both lasting 6.0 innings.

-Overton's 6.0 innings pitched is the longest start by an Isotopes pitcher this season.

-It is the third time this year the Topes have just two or fewer runs and lost 3-2.

On Deck: Game two is set to begin Wednesday at 11 am MT. The Isotopes are slated to throw Zach Neal. He will be opposed by Glen Otto.

