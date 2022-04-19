Salt Lake Opens Nine-Game Road Trip at Reno

The Salt Lake Bees will head back on the road this week to take on the Reno Aces, in what will be the beginning of a nine-game road trip. The Bees and the Aces will play six games in six days starting on Tuesday April 19 at 1:05 p.m. in Reno.

The Bees are coming off of their first homestand of the 2022 season, in which they hosted the Las Vegas Aviators for a six-game series. Salt Lake and Las Vegas split the series 3-3, with the Bees winning three of the final four games. The Bees outscored the Aviators 30-23 in the series and hit .269 as a team while Las Vegas was held to a .232 average through six games. The Salt Lake pitching staff spun a 3.60 ERA while striking out 45 Aviators.

The Bees' pitchers currently lead Triple-A and are ranked eighth in all of Minor League Baseball in ERA, putting together a 2.85 mark through their first 12 games. They have allowed just 31 earned runs and only five home runs, both top marks in Triple-A. After two starts, Jhonathan Diaz is currently ranked 17th among qualified Triple-A pitchers in ERA, putting up a 1.80 through 10 innings of work. The left-hander has allowed just two earned runs while holding opponents to a .167 batting average, the 11th best mark in Triple-A.

The offense is ranked second in all of Triple-A and sixth in Minor League Baseball with a .285 batting average through 12 games. They have compiled 109 hits including 23 doubles and nine home runs while scoring 74 runs. Michael Stefanic is hitting .390 through his first 10 games, the eighth-best mark in Triple-A among qualified batters. The Angels' No. 27 prospect has five games with two or more hits and has struck out just three times in 44 plate appearances.

The Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, have started the 2022 season with back-to-back splits against Las Vegas and Sacramento. As a team, the Aces are hitting .263 and have the second-most home runs in Triple-A with 22. Their pitching staff has put together a 4.85 ERA and owns a .266 opponent batting average through 12 games. Alek Thomas, Arizona's No. 1 prospect, is currently with Reno as well as Ryne Nelson (No. 5), Tommy Henry (No. 15), Luis Frias (No. 18), and Buddy Kennedy (No. 22).

Last season the Bees went 4-14 against Reno, but Michael Stefanic hit .522 (24-for-46) with five doubles, eight RBI, and 11 runs scored. Kean Wong hit .345 (10-for-29), Brendon Davis hit .320 (8-for-25), and Luis Rengifo hit three home runs and knocked in eight runs against the Aces.

The six-game series between the Bees and the Aces will start on Tuesday April 19 at 1:05 p.m. and run through Sunday April 24. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday's games will start at 7:05 p.m. with Saturday's first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. and Sunday's set for 2:05 p.m. All six games will take place at Greater Nevada Field and can be streamed live on MiLB.tv. The "Voice of the Bees" Steve Klauke will also have the call for all six games live on 1280 AM The Zone.

