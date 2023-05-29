Round Rock RHP Grant Anderson Promoted to Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Welcome to The Show, Grant! The Texas Rangers announced that the club selected the contract of Round Rock Express RHP Grant Anderson on Monday afternoon. Anderson will be active today out of the Rangers bullpen at Comerica Park against the Detroit Tigers.

In 11 games, including one start, for the Express this season, Anderson posted a 3.80 ERA (9 ER/21.1 IP) with 10 walks and 38 strikeouts. Among Round Rock relievers, Anderson is first in strikeouts (33) and fourth in innings (19.1). Opponents are batting just .154 against him.

He posted a 43.2 percent strikeout rate which is the highest of any season in his career. Anderson struck out three or more batters in nine of his 11 relief appearances. In three consecutive outings beginning on May 14, Anderson went at least 2.0 innings and collected five strikeouts in each appearance. In May, the right-hander struck out 26 batters in 14.2 innings and walked only six.

The last outing for Anderson came on May 27 in Albuquerque. He tossed 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball despite hitting allowing one hit with a walk and two hit batsmen. He evaded trouble and picked up three strikeouts.

Anderson made the Opening Day roster for the Express but was optioned to Double-A Frisco on April 4. He made four appearances in Frisco and held a 2.70 ERA (2 ER/6.2 IP) with one walk and nine strikeouts. He was promoted back to Round Rock on April 22.

Anderson, a native of Port Arthur, Texas, was traded to the Rangers on April 1, 2019 from the Seattle Mariners for RHP Connor Sadzeck. Anderson was originally a 21st-round selection by the Mariners in the 2018 MLB Draft. He played three seasons at McNeese State University from 2016-2018. His twin brother, Aidan, was assigned to Round Rock on Saturday and is seeking his Triple-A debut.

Round Rock returns home to take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) on Tuesday, May 30 from Dell Diamond. Express RHP Robert Dugger(1-3, 4.50) is set to make the start against Space Cowboys RHP Jayden Murray (2-4, 8.45) pitcher to be announced. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

