Series Preview: Bees Welcome Summer with Longest Homestand of Year

May 29, 2023







Summer starts in Salt Lake City on Tuesday as the Salt Lake Bees begin a 12-game homestand at Smith's Ballpark. The longest homestand of the year begins with six games against the Albuquerque Isotopes from Tuesday, May 30 to Sunday, June 4.

The Bees are coming off a 2-4 road trip to Sugar Land last week and will be happy to be back at home where they are 11-10 on the season compared to an 11-19 road record. The Bees and Isotopes come into the series with matching 22-29 records and split a six-game series in Albuquerque earlier this season.

Michael Stefanic leads the Bees offensive attack and has racked up a 53 game on-base streak having safely reached base in every game played this season (44) plus his last nine games played in 2022 with the Bees. The streak eclipsed the previous record of 42. The streak is the longest in professional baseball this year, with Orioles prospect Jackson Holiday coming the closest with a 39-game streak that ended on May 27. Stefanic leads the team with a .333 average, 25 walks and a .438 on-base percentage.

While Stefanic has been on base Jo Adell and Trey Cabbage have provided the power for the team. Adell leads Minor League Baseball with 17 home runs, while Cabbage sits in a tie for sixth in the Minors with 14 round-trippers. Of his 17 home runs, seven came against Albuquerque earlier this season when the outfielder hit a home run in all six games of the series, including a pair in the series finale.

The Bees have a few new faces on the roster since last playing at home. Outfielder Brett Philips joined the team in Sugar Land from the Angels and lefty reliever Eric Torres was promoted from Double-A Rocket City.

The Isotpoes roster has four players on the Coloardo Rockies top 30 prospect list according to MLBPipeline.com in pitchers Jeff Criswell (#18), Gavin Hollowell (#21), Ryan Rolison (#25) and infielder Aaron Schunk (#29).

Games Tuesday-Saturday against Albuquerque will be played at 6:35 p.m. with a Sunday matinee coming at 1:05 p.m. to finish the series. Tickets and information about promotions during the homestand are available at www.slbees.com.

