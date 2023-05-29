Sugar Land Takes Down Salt Lake in Series Finale

The Salt Lake Bees closed out their road trip to Texas with a 5-4 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Sunday night. After scoring an unearned run in third inning, Sugar Land plated four runs in the fourth inning, as both Pedro Leon and Luke Berryhill homered off of Salt Lake starter Jake Kalish (2-5) and for each they came on their 25th birthday. The Bees would scramble back, as Taylor Jones hit a solo shot in the fifth, his 8th homer of the season and his fourth of the series. They scored two more runs in the sixth on an RBI single by Trey Cabbage and a bases loaded walk to Jones. David Fletcher's RBI single in the 7th brought the Bees to within one, but they were shutout the rest of the way.

The Salt Lake bullpen, which tossed four scoreless innings on Saturday, was strong again as Jonathan Holder, Andrew Wantz, Jimmy Herget and Cam Vieaux worked three and one-third shutout innings in this game. Offensively, David Fletcher and Jack Lopez each delivered three hits, while Jones added one hits and two runs batted in. Michael Stefanic walked in the sixth inning to extend his franchise record on-base streak to 53 games.

