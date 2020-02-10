Round Rock Express Reveal 2020 Giveaways

February 10, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are going to "ring" in the 2020 season with a Houston Astros 2019 American League Championship replica ring giveaway on Opening Day, which is set for Thursday, April 9 at Dell Diamond. The team announced their entire slate of giveaways for the 2020 season on Monday morning.

The first 2,500 fans through the gates on Opening Day will receive a replica ring, thanks to Dell Technologies. The Express kick of the 2020 season at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 with the first of a five-game series against the newest member of the Pacific Coast League, the Wichita Wind Surge (Miami Marlins affiliate).

Opening Weekend festivities continue on Saturday, April 11 as the first 3,000 fans through the gates to watch Round Rock and Wichita's 6:05 p.m. contest will receive an Express cap, courtesy of the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships.

Saturday, April 25 features the 21st edition of the team's Nolan Ryan bobblehead giveaway, presented by Whataburger. The first 2,500 fans in attendance for the 7:05 p.m. game against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) will receive the bobblehead depicting an iconic 1984 photo taken for a Houston Astros commemorative calendar featuring Ryan with a charred baseball bat in a nod to his famous 100-plus mile per hour fastball.

Thanks to WGU Texas, the team's annual baseball card set giveaway is set for Saturday, June 6 at 6:05 p.m. as the Express host the Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate). The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a card set complete with their favorite E-Train players.

Former Express outfielder Yordan Alvarez' polarizing rookie season will be memorialized in the form of a bobblehead giveaway on Friday, July 17. The first 2,500 fans to the 7:05 p.m. game against Iowa will receive a Yordan Alvarez 2019 American League Rookie of the Year bobblehead, presented by Intel.

The Express are celebrating United States Olympic Softball star Cat Osterman with a bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, July 25. The first 2,500 fans at the game will receive the latest installment, as well as the first female inclusion, in the team's Texas Legends Bobblehead Series, presented by the Sanders Family, prior to the 7:05 p.m. contest against the Sounds.

Younger Express fans can gear up for the upcoming school year on Sunday, August 9 with a backpack giveaway, thanks to A+ Federal Credit Union. The first 1,000 fans 12 and under to the 6:05 p.m. game against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) will be the coolest kids in school with new Express backpacks.

Finally, on Friday, September 4, Budweiser presents a 2021 Round Rock Express magnet schedule giveaway for the first 5,000 fans to see the E-Train take on the arch-rival San Antonio Missions (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m.

Fans can now purchase tickets to each of the eight home games featuring a giveaway online at RRExpress.com .

Round Rock's promotional rollout continues on Tuesday, February 11 as the team is set to announce the five acts in the 2020 St. David's Summer Concert Series, presented by Dell Technologies. On Wednesday, February 12, the dates of each of Round Rock's community awareness nights and drives will be announced, along with the return of Pints & Pups and the Round Rock Chupacabras, as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la DiversiÃ³ n campaign.

Thursday, February 13 features the announcement of nearly two dozen Express theme nights, then the week concludes with the unveiling of nightly promotions that fans can enjoy during each Express home game in 2020. Corresponding groups of single game tickets will be on sale each day during the promotional rollout.

Single game ticket pricing for the 2020 season is as follows:

Ticket Type Sections Advanced Purchase* Day-of-Game Purchase*

Diamond Reserved 114-124, Rows 1-10 and Section 119 Starting at $20.00 Starting at $22.00

Infield Reserved 114-124, Rows 11 & up Starting at $18.00 Starting at $20.00

Reserved 110-113, 125-128 Starting at $16.00 Starting at $18.00

Home Run Porch 206-209 Starting at $12.00 Starting at $14.00

Lawn General Admission Starting at $9.00 Starting at $10.00

Rockers Under Home Run Porch Starting at $20.00 Starting at $22.00

4 Topps Top of Section 123 Starting at $120.00** Starting at $120.00**

* plus tax ** includes seating for four

The Express kick off the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9 against the newest member of the Pacific Coast League, the Wichita Wind Surge (Miami Marlins affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Select single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter !

