Storm Chasers Announce Theme, Promo and Group Nights

February 10, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





PAPILLION - With their home opener now only two months away, the Omaha Storm Chasers are excited to announce their scheduled daily promotions, theme events and group nights for the upcoming 2020 season.

The Chasers will play single home games as the Runzas, Sizzle and Cazadores de Tormentas during their upcoming 10th campaign at Werner Park. The season also features the second appearance of the Potholes.

Potholes Episode II: Attack of the Cones is slated for Thursday, April 30, just two days before the team's annual Star Wars Night. Omaha will feature villain Darth Maul on its jerseys for that May 2 event. Those will be auctioned off during the game, with the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Nebraska. Jerseys for the Runzas game on June 6 and for the National Wild Turkey Federation night on Aug. 8 will also be up for bid.

The Chasers will play as the Sizzle and Cazadores on consecutive nights on July 24-25. Sizzle Night will feature the second of two mystery ball auctions. Proceeds from those auctions - as well as those from the specialty jersey sales - will go to Chasers Charities, which raises funds annually to support local charities.

The first of Omaha's three bobblehead giveaways will also feature a Star Wars theme. The first 1,500 fans to the May 15 game against Nashville will receive a "Bubba Fett" Starling bobblehead, presented by Fairfield Inn and Suites Papillion. A sliding Adalberto Mondesi bobblehead will be handed out on June 19. And Nicky Lopez will be featured riding on a broom on Witches and Wizards Night, which is scheduled for July 10.

Additional giveaways include a magnet schedule for the home opener, an umbrella hat on Runza Night, an oven mitt on Father's Day and a team photo on Aug. 23. Two Bark in the Park nights also feature giveaways. Doggie bow ties will be handed out on May 13, and collapsible travel bowls will be given away on Sept. 2.

The 2020 Storm Chasers slate includes All About Kids Day (April 29), KMTV Education Day (May 11), Building Blocks Day (June 2), PayPal Pride Night (June 4), Valentino's Super Women Night (June 5) and Strike Out Cancer Night (June 7), which is sponsored by Gold Glove Charities. Bellevue University presents Arcade Night on June 18. Imaginary Friend Night and Daddy-Daughter Princess Day are on June 20 and 30, respectively. First National Bank's Independence fireworks will follow consecutive home games on July 2-3.

Wizards and Witches Night (July 10), Faith and Family Night (July 11), Teacher Appreciation Night (July 22), Ladies Night (July 23), Heroes vs. Villains Night (Aug. 7) and Military Appreciation Night (Aug. 20), presented by RTG Medical, highlight the calendar. Sunbelt Bakery presents Library Nights on Aug. 5 and 9.

Fans with cats can bring them on a leash or in carriers for Take Meowt to the Ballgame on Aug. 31.

Tickets for the 2020 season can be purchased by visiting the Werner Park Ticket Office, by calling (402) 738-5100 or by using the new fan-friendly ticket system at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.