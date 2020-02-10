Round Rock Express to Host National Anthem Auditions Tonight

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Oh, say can you sing? The Round Rock Express are looking for Central Texas' best to perform the National Anthem during the team's upcoming 2020 season. The Express will hold open auditions tonight, Monday, February 10 inside the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. There is no fee to perform and the general public is invited to audition.

Media is invited to attend the auditions, and the following representatives will be available for interviews leading up to and throughout the evening:

Round Rock Express Director of Ballpark Entertainment Steve Richards

Anthem auditions judge and owner of Vocal Edge Voice Studio Laurie Winckel

Audition hopefuls, as available

Due to extraordinary interest and a limited number of open dates remaining, the Express are no longer accepting online pre-registrations. Walk-ups will be allowed to try out, but only after all of the present online applicants have auditioned.

Each season, hundreds of individuals and groups audition to perform the Star-Spangled Banner at one of Round Rock's home games. While the Express host 70 games each season, less than 40 spots remain at the time of auditions due to off-season bookings of large groups, such as school and church choirs.

Those wishing to try out must keep their performance under 90 seconds while using a traditional, military style with little to no creative variation. Vocal submissions must be a cappella, although instrumental auditions are welcome.

Performers will audition in front of a panel of judges, including Laurie Winckel, owner of Vocal Edge Voice Studio with locations in Hutto and Georgetown. Winckel has coached several past Express National Anthem performers and has held numerous workshops leading up to the auditions. All participants will be notified whether or not they have been invited to perform the Anthem within two weeks of the auditions. If selected, the performer must sing the same version that they auditioned at their scheduled game.

Those who cannot attend the open auditions but wish to perform can submit a video recording of their audition via email to Express Director of Ballpark Entertainment Steve Richards at srichards@rrexpress.com. Video auditions will only be evaluated after all in-person performers have been scheduled and notified.

The Express kick off the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9 against the newest member of the Pacific Coast League, the Wichita Wind Surge (Miami Marlins affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Select single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

