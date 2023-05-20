Round Rock Edges El Paso 6-5

Blaine Crim hit a game-ending single for the Round Rock Express in their 6-5 walk-off win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday night. Round Rock scored twice in the bottom of the ninth, one half inning after El Paso scored twice in the top of the ninth to go ahead.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Matthew Batten walked twice Saturday and now has 40 walks this season, which is the most in the Pacific Coast League. El Paso reliever Moises Lugo struck out two in one scoreless inning and has now pitched three consecutive scoreless outings with eight total strikeouts. Chihuahuas second baseman Jantzen Witte reached base three times Saturday on a single, double and walk.

Saturday was the Chihuahuas' third walk-off loss of the season, with all three coming on the current road trip. The Chihuahuas have won three games and lost two through the first five games of the six-game series. El Paso has scored in the first inning in three of the five games in the series, including Saturday.

Team Records: El Paso (19-25), Round Rock (23-20)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (2-2, 5.46) vs. Round Rock LHP Cody Bradford (5-1, 0.91). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

