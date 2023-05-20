Rainiers Rally, Split Doubleheader in Albuquerque

Albuquerque, NM - The Tacoma Rainiers (20-24) rallied from three runs down in the second game of a Saturday doubleheader against the Albuquerque Isotopes (19-25), and split the twin-bill that made up a rainout on Friday in the Land of Enchantment. Brian O'Keefe had three hits and drove in two runs during the nightcap.

GAME 1: Albuquerque 6, Tacoma 1

Albuquerque struck first with a pair in the second inning. Jimmy Herron (RBI single) and Connor Kaiser (sac fly) drove in the runs. It was 4-0 Isotopes in the third with two more RBI knocks by Elehuris Montero and Brian Serven. A sac fly from Trevor Boone made it 5-0 after a four-hit frame (two doubles).

A solo homer by Kaiser, his fourth, led off the home fourth for a 6-0 lead.

The Rainiers scored their only run on their first hit, in the fifth. Mike Ford and Jake Scheiner led off with walks, and Ford scored a Jack Larsen liner to centerfield. Colorado Rockies RHP Dinelson Lamet, making a rehab start for Albuquerque, fired four perfect innings to begin the game (4 K).

Lefty Rob Kaminsky spun two scoreless innings of relief for Tacoma, after the game had become academic (1 H, 0 BB, 1 K).

GAME 2: Tacoma 6, Albuquerque 3

The Isotopes drew first blood in the nightcap as well, with Montero's 10th homer (2-run) in the first inning, and an RBI single from Daniel Cope in the second for a 3-0 lead.

Tacoma took a run back in the visiting third, when Mason McCoy lifted his second homer of the series and fourth of the season, a solo shot to left-center. The score was tightened to 3-2 in the fourth after Brian O'Keefe singled and Zach DeLoach doubled him to third base on a drive into the right field corner. Former Isotope Pat Valaika drove in the run with a sac fly.

The Rainiers not only took the lead in the fifth, but built a cushion by sending all nine batters to the plate (4 hits, 2 walks). Cesar Hernandez led off with a double, later scoring on an O'Keefe double that also plated Cade Marlowe (single). DeLoach's RBI single scored Scheiner (walk), and O'Keefe came home on a Cooper Hummel sac fly. The score was suddenly 6-3 Tacoma with a four-run frame, which would hold up as the final in the second of two seven-inning contests.

Rainiers right-handers Taylor Williams (win), Riley O'Brien (hold) and Matt Festa (save) combined for 3.0 scoreless IP of relief to close it; Festa's seventh save (in as many chances) lead the PCL.

The finale of this weeklong series will begin at 12:35 PT / 1:35 MT on Sunday at Isotopes Park. RHP Darren McCaughan is Tacoma's scheduled starter.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

