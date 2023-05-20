Dodgers' Win Streak Ends

May 20, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers' 10-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night with a 4-3 loss in 11 innings against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams played to a 2-2 tie through nine innings before the Space Cowboys (18-25) scored runs in both the 10th and 11th innings for the win. In the 10th inning, Grae Kessinger connected on a RBI single to give Sugar Land a 3-2 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Luke Williams connected on a sacrifice fly to tie the score again, 3-3. In the top of the 11th inning with two outs, Luke Berryhill's RBI single put the Space Cowboys in front, 4-3. In the bottom of the inning, OKC's automatic runner Ryan Ward advanced to third base on a flyout. Then with one out, Hunter Feduccia hit into a fielder's choice and Ward tried to score from third base, but was out at the plate. Yonny Hernández then grounded out to end the game. The Dodgers (32-12) scored two runs in the first inning - on a RBI single by Ward and another on a RBI groundout by Feduccia for a 2-0 edge. A two-run home run by Sugar Land's Bligh Madris tied the score, 2-2, in the fifth inning.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers' 10-game winning streak came to an end with the loss. It was the team's second-longest winning streak during the Bricktown era (since 1998) and the 10 consecutive wins were the team's most since a team-record 12-game winning streak July 26-Aug. 6, 2013.

-The Dodgers' record fell to 32-12 overall, but their 32 wins through 44 games are the most by an OKC team during the Bricktown era.

-OKC lost in extra innings for the first time this season after entering Saturday's game with a 3-0 record in extra-inning contests. It was also the first time this season OKC played past 10 innings. Additionally, Saturday was OKC's first 11-inning game and first extra-innings loss since an 8-7 defeat in 11 innings in Round Rock Sept. 3, 2022. It was also OKC's first extra-innings defeat at home since Aug. 23, 2022 against El Paso (7-3 in 10 innings).

-Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 with a RBI for OKC. He leads the Dodgers with 37 hits and 31 RBI this season.

-The Dodgers were held without an extra-base hit for the third time this season and second time in the last eight games...The Dodgers finished with five total hits as they were held to six hits or less for the third time in the last four games...The Dodgers were held to one hit over the final seven innings - a RBI single by Ryan Ward in the eighth inning.

-Dodgers pitchers recorded 12 strikeouts Saturday and have finished a game with 12 or more strikeouts 10 times this season.

What's Next: The series between the Dodgers and Space Cowboys wraps up at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and kids can take the field following the game to run the bases. Prior to the game, hundreds of players and coaches from the OKC Dodgers Rookie League will be honored during a pregame parade Sunday as part of Rookie League Night presented by Casey's and Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers games through June are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.