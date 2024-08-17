Round Rock Dominates Albuquerque, 13-3

ROUND ROCK, Texas -The Round Rock Express (21-22 | 58-59) dominated the Albuquerque Isotopes (20-24 | 46-73) by a final score of 13-3 at Dell Diamond in game five of the series on Saturday night. Round Rock now leads the series three games to two.

Round Rock starter RHP Ryan Garcia (2-1, 2.50) emerged victorious after tossing 6.0 innings that included two runs, six hits and nine punchouts. Albuquerque starter RHP Karl Kauffmann (5-9, 8.48) took the loss as he gave up 10 runs on 10 hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Albuquerque CF Greg Jones led off the game with a solo homer to right field. Two doubles by LF Sean Bouchard and RF Yanquiel Fernandez resulted in the second run which gave the Isotopes an early 2-0 lead.

Round Rock evened the game in the bottom of the first frame with a two-run blast by 2B Justin Foscue that plated C Andrew Knapp, who reached on a double in the prior at-bat.

The Express put up three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 5-2 lead. RF Sandro Fabian singled to start the frame and scored on a two-run dinger off the bat of LF Trevor Hauver. SS Jax Biggers doubled and later scored on a single from Foscue to round out the inning.

The scoring onslaught continued in the third frame as Round Rock recorded its third two-run home run of the night courtesy of Fabian to make it 8-2.

A four-spot in the bottom of the fourth gave the Express a 10-run lead. Six hits, including five for extra bases, combined to give Round Rock a 12-2 lead.

After coming into the game on defense, 3B Frainyer Chavez delivered an RBI single to make it 13-2 in the bottom of the eighth.

Albuquerque added a run on a double by 1B Grant Lavigne in the ninth frame to leave the final score 13-3.

E-Train Excerpts:

E-Train RHP Ryan Garcia earned his second win in three starts at the Triple-A level after his 6.0 innings of work yielded two runs with nine strikeouts. Since his Triple-A debut on August 4, Garcia's 23 strikeouts lead the PCL and he has gone 6.0 innings in all three starts.

Round Rock 2B Justin Foscue went a perfect 4-for-4 with one home run, four RBI and two runs scored.

Express RF Sandro Fabian launched a home run en route to a 3-for-3 night that included three RBI, four runs and two walks.

After going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, Round Rock LF Trevor Hauver is now hitting .370 (17-46) in his career against the Isotopes.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque close out their series at Dell Diamond on Sunday night. Express RHP Tim Brennan (0-4, 5.20) is set to start up against an Isotopes pitcher to be determined. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.

