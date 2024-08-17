OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 17, 2024

August 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Oklahoma City Baseball Club (19-24/59-59)

at Las Vegas Aviators (23-19/60-57)

Game #119 of 150/Second Half #44 of 75/Road #62 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP J.P. Feyereisen (1-5, 6.26) vs. LV-RHP Robert Dugger (4-0, 4.95)

Saturday, August 17, 2024 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club and Las Vegas Aviators continue their series at 9:05 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark. OKC has a 3-1 lead in the series, has won four of the last five games and is 7-4 in the last 11 games...OKC's overall record improved to .500 with last night's victory and with a win tonight, OKC can move its overall record above .500 for the first time since July 20 (48-47).

Last Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club hit a season-high five home runs, including the team's first back-to-back-to-back home runs in seven years, during a 10-4 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Oklahoma City trailed, 1-0, after two innings. On the first pitch of the third inning, Diego Cartaya tied the game with a home run. OKC took the lead later in the third inning on a RBI single by Alex Freeland. Each of the first three batters of the fourth inning - Dalton Rushing, Kody Hoese and Ryan Ward - hit home runs to make it a 5-1 game. Chris Taylor picked up a RBI double in the sixth inning to push the lead to 6-1. Oklahoma City piled on four more runs in the seventh inning with a RBI double by Hoese and three-run homer by Ward. The Aviators hit back-to-back home runs as part of a three-run bottom of the eighth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher : J.P. Feyereisen (1-5) is set to open a bullpen game, make his second appearance of the series in Las Vegas and fourth against the Aviators this season...Feyereisen most recently pitched Wednesday at Las Vegas Ballpark, retiring all three batters he faced in the eighth inning with two strikeouts...Over four relief appearances with OKC this month, he has allowed two runs (one earned) and one hit with two walks and five strikeouts over 4.0 innings...His last 12 appearances have all come with OKC after he was optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers June 21 and outrighted to OKC July 3...He has opened two previous games with OKC this season and overall with OKC, Feyereisen has made 24 appearances (two starts), going 1-5 with a 6.26 ERA over 27.1 innings with 21 K's against 10 walks...He also made 10 relief appearances with the Dodgers, posting an 8.18 ERA and 0-1 record over a combined 11.0 innings with nine strikeouts and five walks...He did not play the 2023 season as he continued rehabbing from surgery in 2022 that repaired the labrum and rotator cuff in his right shoulder...Feyereisen spent his 2022 season with Tampa Bay, making 22 relief appearances, but did not pitch after June 2. He was designated for assignment by Tampa Bay Dec. 13 and traded to the Dodgers Dec. 14 in exchange for pitcher Jeff Belge...He was originally selected by Cleveland in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point...Tonight is his fifth career start in what will be his 340th career appearance at any level.

Against the Aviators : 2024: 6-4 2023: 8-3 All-time: 68-73 At LV: 38-36

This week OKC and Las Vegas play their final 2024 series against one another...The teams played six consecutive games to start July, split between a pair of home-and-home three-game series. OKC won two of three games at Las Vegas Ballpark July 1-3 before Las Vegas won two of three games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark July 4-6. OKC scored at least six runs in four of the six games, but allowed six runs in three games...Andre Lipcius and Trey Sweeney each had seven hits and four RBI for OKC in July against Las Vegas, while Ryan Ward hit three homers and had five RBI...Last season, the teams met in Oklahoma City June 20-25, 2023 with OKC winning the series, 3-2, as one game of the series was canceled due to inclement weather...OKC won five of six games in the first series of 2023 between the teams at Las Vegas Ballpark during OKC's first road series of last season...OKC had a 65-56 edge in runs scored last season, while the Aviators hit 16 homers in 11 games against OKC, which had 14 home runs in the series hit by 10 different players...Drew Avans led OKC with 13 hits in 10 games against the Aviators last season, while Ryan Ward had a team-best 10 RBI in 10 games against Las Vegas...OKC won the overall season series, 8-3, in 2023, winning a season series against Las Vegas for the first time since 2015 (3-1). OKC went 0-4-2 in series against Las Vegas from 2017-22 before last season's win...OKC has won five of the last six games played in Las Vegas, and going back to 2023, OKC is 10-3 over the last 13 games at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Dinger Details : Dalton Rushing, Kody Hoese and Ryan Ward homered consecutively to start the fourth inning last night. It was the first time Oklahoma City collected back-to-back-to-back home runs since Joc Pederson, Scott Van Slyke and Willie Calhoun did it June 9, 2017 in the first inning with one out versus Round Rock at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in OKC's 12-6 victory. Both Hoese and Ward's home runs Friday night came on 0-2 counts. Max Muncy, who is currently with OKC on a rehab assignment, also played in that 2017 game for OKC...Oklahoma City hit a season-high five home runs overall last night, and prior to Friday, OKC had not hit as many as four homers in a game since June 14 at Sugar Land. The team's last five-homer game was Aug. 11, 2023 at Tacoma...OKC has now hit 11 home runs over the first four games of the series and has homered in five straight games (12 HR). This is the team's longest stretch of consecutive games with a home run since homering in six straight games June 22-28 (7 HR)...In addition to the three straight homers in the fourth inning, Diego Cartaya homered in the third inning and Ward added a second homer in the seventh inning. Cartaya's home run traveled an estimated 449 feet for the second-longest OKC homer of the season. Now five of OKC's 10 farthest-hit homers of the season have come during the current series in Las Vegas, including the top three as Alex Freeland hit a team-leading 462-foot homer Tuesday and Kody Hoese hit the now third-longest homer of the season Wednesday as his grand slam traveled 445 feet...On the other hand, OKC also allowed two more home runs last night and has allowed seven total homers over the past three games for the team's highest three-game total (7 HR) since July 1-3 in Las Vegas (7 HR). Yesterday Ryan Noda and Jordan Diaz became the second set of opponents to hit back-to-back home runs and first since April 23 at Albuquerque. Entering Wednesday, OKC had allowed just one homer over the previous four games and OKC has allowed a Triple-A-low 110 home runs this season. The team has now allowed 14 home runs in seven games this season at hitter-friendly Las Vegas Ballpark.

Rehab Clinic : Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor opened a Major League Rehab Assignment last night, going 1-for-4 with a RBI double. He also played five innings at second base. Taylor has been on the Dodgers Injured List since July 25 with a groin strain...Max Muncy played in the fifth game of his Major League Rehab Assignment Friday, going 0-for-5. He played seven innings at third base and is now 4-for-18 during the rehab assignment. Muncy has been on the Injured List since May 17 with a right oblique strain...Tommy Edman had last night off but has played in five games with OKC as part of a rehab assignment, going 5-for-15 with three walks. Edman was traded to the Los Angeles July 29 as part of a three-team deal with St. Louis and Chicago (AL). He has been on the IL all season after undergoing surgery on his right wrist in the offseason. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield in July, but sustained an ankle injury during that time.

Peaks and Valleys : Oklahoma City scored 10 runs last night, reaching double-digit runs for the third time in the current series and has scored 35 runs through the first four games in Las Vegas this week. It is the team's highest four-game run total since May 31-June 4 (39 R), including three games in Albuquerque and one game against Round Rock in OKC...The 10-run outburst Friday came after OKC was held to two runs in a 9-2 loss Thursday night. The two runs scored by OKC Thursday marked the third time in the team's last four losses (12 runs total) and seventh time in the team's last nine losses (22 runs total) OKC was held to two runs or less. OKC has now scored three runs or less in 15 of the team's last 17 losses, scoring a total of 41 runs...Last night's nine extra-base hits were the most for the team since May 31 in Albuquerque when OKC also had nine. The team totaled 11 hits after collecting just four hits Thursday night - the team's fewest hits in a game since May 17 at Sacramento (two)...Between Tuesday and Wednesday, OKC scored double-digit runs in consecutive games for the first time since May 30-31 in Albuquerque (25 runs). OKC now has hit double-digit runs three times in the same series for the first time since its road series in Albuquerque May 28-June 2...OKC is now 12-13 following the All-Star Break and in the team's 12 wins, OKC has scored 96 runs (8.0 RPG) with 128 combined hits. However, in the team's 13 losses during the span, OKC has scored 30 runs (2.3 RPG), with two or fewer runs in nine of the 13 defeats, and has 86 hits.

The Warden : Ryan Ward collected his team-leading fifth multi-homer game of the season with a solo homer to cap the back-to-back-to-back blasts in the fourth inning before hitting a three-run homer in the seventh inning. It was also his team-leading fifth game of the season with four or more RBI...Ward leads the PCL with 28 home runs, and including a homer he hit in the Arizona Complex League during a rehab assignment, his 29 total homers rank third overall in the Minors this season. However, last night marked his first home runs of the month and first multi-homer outing since June 14 in Sugar Land...He has surpassed his previous career high of 28 homers in 2022 with Double-A Tulsa.

Up to Kode : Kody Hoese homered in his second consecutive game, finishing 2-for-5 with a home run and a double. Over three games in the current series, Hoese is 7-for-13 with five extra-base hits and seven RBI...Over his last 10 games with a plate appearance, Hoese is batting .452 (14s31) with eight extra-base hits, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored...Hoese's three runs and four RBI Wednesday night both set season highs. The four RBI were his most in a game since May 26, 2022 with Double-A Tulsa against Springfield and his three runs scored were his most in a game since May 17, 2022 with Tulsa at Amarillo...He leads OKC with 16 hits and 12 RBI in August and Hoese has hit four homers this month, tied with Diego Cartaya for more among OKC players...Among PCL leaders this month, Hoese ranks second in SLG (.895), third in OBP (.500), OPS (1.395) and AVG (.421), while ranking tied for fourth with four homers and nine extra-base hits and fifth with 34 total bases...Hoese has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games with a plate appearance, batting .400 (22x55) with 12 extra-base hits.

Climbing Up the Charts : Drew Avans doubled and scored a run last night and now is 19 hits away from tying Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) as the Bricktown-era career leader in hits (448). Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for runs scored (327), walks (249) and triples (26). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 444 career games, 429 hits and 110 stolen bases, while ranking third in doubles (80). Dransfeldt is the Bricktown-era leader in both games (502) and hits (448). Avans is also 15 hits away from matching his career season-high mark of 129 hits achieved last season...Avans leads the PCL with 87 runs scored this season. He ranks second in the league with 68 walks, is tied for second with eight triples, sixth with 114 hits and seventh with 28 stolen bases...Avans has now reached base in 30 of his last 31 games with a plate appearance and has also reached base in 55 of his last 57 games with a plate appearance since May 31.

Around the Horn : OKC has won three of four games within a six-game series for just the second time in the team's last eight six-game series...Diego Cartaya hit his fourth homer of the month last night and over his last nine games is 10-for-31 (.323) with six extra-base hits, 11 RBI and six runs scored...Last night Jon Duplantier played in his first game with OKC since he spent the entire 2022 season with the team, as he was recently signed by the Dodgers as a minor league free agent. He delivered 5.2 strong innings, allowing one run and two hits, with four walks and three strikeouts.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.