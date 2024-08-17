Round Rock Rolls Past Isotopes, 13-3

August 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Round Rock, TX - The Isotopes scored the game's first two runs but then allowed 12 unanswered Round Rock tallies between the first and fourth innings to drop game five to the Express, 13-3, Saturday night at Dell Diamond.

Topes Scope: - Since May 27, 2023, the Isotopes are 5-20 against the Express.

-The 13 runs allowed by the Isotopes are the most surrendered in Round Rock since August 12, 2023, when the club lost 15-1.

-Albuquerque has allowed 13-plus runs 16 times this season. It's the most runs relented by the pitching staff since surrendering 21 at Las Vegas August 4.

-The Isotopes lost their 10th game of the year by double-digits (last: August 4 at Las Vegas, 21-5).

-Albuquerque batters struck out 14 times on the night, the 12th game of the season the club has been fanned 14-plus times.

-Karl Kauffmann permitted 10 runs, all earned, on the night. It's the fourth time in 2024 an Isotopes starter has relented 10 runs in a game, second by Kauffmann (other: April 7 at Oklahoma City, Thomas Ponticelli, May 31 vs. Oklahoma City, Peyton Battenfield and August 11 vs. Sacramento, Kauffmann).

Round Rock's Ryan Garcia tossed 6.0 innings of two-run ball, the 18th quality start by an opponent and second-straight (other: Adrian Sampson)

-Greg Jones led off the game with his 11th homer of the year and the third game-opening homer by Albuquerque in 2024 (last: Sean Bouchard May 22 at Salt Lake. It was Jones' first homer since August 10 vs. Sacramento.

-Yanquiel Fernandez recorded his third multi-hit game of the year, ending a three-game hitless streak (0x11). He also tallied his first extra-base hit (double) at Triple-A.

-Daniel Cope played his first game at catcher of the year while going 1-for-4.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for the series finale tomorrow at 5:35 pm from Dell Diamond. Albuquerque is slated to start Peyton Battenfield while Round Rock is scheduled to start Tim Brennan.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 17, 2024

