Round 2 Tickets on Sale Now
May 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
Tickets for Round 2 of the Pacific Division Semifinals are on sale now. The Condors will battle the Stockton Heat in a Best-of-5 matchup. Bakersfield hosts Game 3 and Game 4 (if nec.) on Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Arena. Both games feature $5 Margaritas!
Click here to purchase Game 3 tickets (Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m.)
Click here to purchase Game 4 tickets (Sunday, May 15 at 5 p.m.)
Pacific Division Semifinals (Best-of-5)
(4) Bakersfield Condors v. (1) Stockton Heat
GAME 1: Tuesday, May 10, Bakersfield @ Stockton, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 2: Wednesday, May 11, Bakersfield @ Stockton, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 3: Friday, May 13, Stockton @ BAKERSFIELD, 7 p.m. (click here for tickets)
GAME 4*: Sunday, May 15, Stockton @ BAKERSFIELD, 5 p.m. (click here for tickets)
GAME 5*: Tuesday, May 17, Bakersfield @ Stockton, 6:30 p.m.
*- If Necessary
