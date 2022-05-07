Henderson Falls 5-2 to Eagles, End Calder Cup Playoff Run

The scoring opened up for the Eagles with a mid-first period goal from Stefan Matteau. Martin Kaut furthered the lead by two with a powerplay goal. Pavel Dorofeyev put the Silver Knights on the board and brought the score within one in the second frame. Alex Beaucage furthered the lead by two, followed by a fourth goal by Jean-Luc Foudy. Layton Ahac scored the second Silver Knights goal at the end of the final frame. Ryan Wagner scored the fifth goal of the night for Henderson on an empty net. With the loss, the Silver Knights 2021-22 season, and their Calder Cup Playoff run, came to an end.

