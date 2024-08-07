Roughriders Sign Albert Awachie, Add him to Roster Versus Redblacks

August 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National fullback Albert Awachie.

Awachie (6'3-245) returns to Saskatchewan where he started his CFL career in Green and White in 2017. He played 44 games over six seasons as a Rider and made 15 special teams tackles as an integral part of the Club's special teams unit. A reliable blocker on offence, the 31-year-old also caught nine passes for 74 yards. Awachie started the 2024 season with the Toronto Argonauts, suiting up for seven games.

The Toronto native spent three collegiate seasons with the University of Toronto and played in 22 games at both receiver and defensive back. While with the Varsity Blues, Awachie recorded 22 tackles and made 14 receptions for 145 yards.

Awachie will suit up for the Roughriders in Thursday's match against the Ottawa REDBLACKS. An updated position chart and roster is attached reflecting the following change:

IN: #41 Albert Awachie

OUT: #18 Dhel Duncan-Busby

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.