Stamps Make Their Way to T.O.

August 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders complete their home-and-home series with the Argonauts and reach the midway point of the 2024 Canadian Football League season with a Week 10 visit to Toronto's BMO Field. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. MDT.

The Stampeders rallied from a 23-6 fourth-quarter deficit last week at McMahon Stadium to defeat the Argos 27-23, leaving both clubs' records at 4-4. Calgary is third in the West Division while the Argos hold down the same position in the East.

Jake Maier threw for 287 yards last week and connected with Marken Michel and Cam Echols for touchdowns. The Stamps defence sacked Cameron Dukes six times including a pair of QB takedowns by Mike Rose. After managing a total of just five sacks through the first six games in the season, the Stampeders defence has bagged the opposing quarterback nine times in the past two contests.

René Paredes' 44-yard field goal with 2:05 remaining in the game gave Calgary a 24-23 advantage, the Stamps' first lead of the contest. Paredes nailed a 49-yarder with 39 seconds to play to extend the lead and Demerio Houston sealed the result with an interception on Toronto's final possession.

The Stamps are 0-4 on the road this season and 2-2 against the East. The Argos are 3-1 at home and 3-2 against the West.

Maier goes into Friday's game needing 18 passing yards to reach 2,000 for the season and 174 yards to make it 10,000 for his career.

The Stampeders return home on Thursday, Aug. 15 to face the Ottawa Redblacks.

Calgary Stampeders at Toronto Argonauts

BMO Field

Friday, Aug. 9

5:30 p.m. MDT

TV: TSN

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

Streaming: CFL+ (U.S. and international)

