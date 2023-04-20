RoughRiders Launch Three Homers in 9-5 Win

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders used a power-ridden third inning, with five extra-base hits and two home runs, to take a 9-5 win on Wednesday night over the Arkansas Travelers at Riders Field.

With five runs in the third, Frisco (6-5) took its first lead of the series. Arkansas (8-3) never came back to tie.

Owen White (1-0) logged his longest start of the season, going five innings to collect the win. White allowed three runs, all earned, and struck out three. The RoughRiders notched nine hits off of Arkansas starter Bryce Miller (0-2), who allowed six earned runs and was saddled with the loss.

The RoughRiders totaled 12 hits in the contest with four doubles and three home runs. Dio Arias got his first two homers of the year, while Chris Seise launched his first. Seise led off the five-run third inning with a solo homer to right field while Arias added a two-run homer later that inning to take the lead and a second two-run homer in the seventh inning to extend it.

Eight different Frisco hitters recorded a base hit. Only Dustin Harris went hitless, but he walked twice and added a sacrifice fly.

Arkansas scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning to pull within 9-5, but Marc Church entered out of the bullpen to close the seventh. He went 1.1 innings before Triston Polley pitched the ninth inning with both relievers holding Arkansas scoreless.

Luisangel Acuña kept rallies going in the third and fourth innings, doubling for a run batted in each frame. The 21-year-old is now riding a seven-game hit streak.

Game three of the series is Thursday, April 20th at 6:35 p.m. in Frisco. RHP Nick Krauth (1-1, 3.00 ERA) will start for the RoughRiders, opposite RHP Emerson Hancock (1-0, 1.00 ERA) for the Travelers.

Thursday's game is the first Bark in the Park of the season. Dogs get in free with their human companion and can pick up a treat bag at the gate, provided by Piper's Puporium. Drink specials will also be available throughout the ballpark for Thirsty Thursday, as well as $2 drinks at the Lazy River for those who purchase a Rowdy at the River ticket. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

